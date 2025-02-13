"One of the most clutch players in the league" - Fans react as Jalen Brunson cools Ice Trae's Hawks with cold-blooded game-winner

New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson came up clutch during Wednesday's home matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. The two-time All-Star drilled a game-winning shot in overtime to give his squad a 149-148 victory, leaving Knicks fans ecstatic heading into the All-Star break.

After blowing an 18-point first-half lead and a six-point advantage in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter, New York was on the ropes in overtime. However, Brunson, who missed a game-winning step-back 3-point attempt in regulation, rose to the occasion.

With the Knicks trailing 148-147, he hit a midrange jumper over defensive standout Dyson Daniels to give his squad a one-point lead with 11.1 seconds remaining.

Afterward, Atlanta was unable to convert on the other end. Star point guard Trae Young was stifled on a drive attempt before forward Georges Niang came up short on a follow-up corner 3 at the buzzer.

Jalen Brunson's game-clinching basket gave him 36 points for the evening as he and his co-star Karl-Anthony Towns combined for a whopping 80 points. The duo overcame a strong showing from "Ice Trae," who tallied 38 points and 19 assists in the high-scoring affair.

With its thrilling last-second victory, New York (36-18) entered the break on a two-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Atlanta (26-29) narrowly missed out on its fourth straight win.

Following the game, fans on X/Twitter commended Brunson for his latest heroics.

"One of the most clutch players in the league," @Courtsidecom said.

"What a game! Brunson is a true menace!" @Thaxt21 wrote.

"That was great defense by Dyson, just a hell of a shot by Brunson," @AustinPlanet said.

"Top three clutch player in the league," @Michael33374563 wrote.

Meanwhile, some proclaimed Brunson one of the league's preeminent players.

"Top 10 player in this league," @Courtsidecom wrote.

Jalen Brunson on Knicks entering All-Star break with momentum following his game-winner against Hawks

While New York nearly threw away Wednesday's contest against Atlanta, Jalen Brunson was grateful to escape with a victory.

During his postgame interview, he underscored the significance of heading into the All-Star break on a high note.

"It's great to go into the break on a win, no matter how we got it or what happened," Brunson said. "I'm just happy we fought through regardless of what we did, positive or negative. And we came away with a win."

However, the star guard added that the Knicks still have plenty to improve upon after the break.

"We haven't really accomplished anything," Brunson said. "We have a long way to go to continue to where we want to go. But it's all about taking one day at a time. Rest and recharge, and come back ready to go."

Brunson and Co. will resume their schedule on Feb. 20 when they host the Chicago Bulls (22-33).

