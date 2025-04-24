One day after Dillon Brooks called Warriors a 'stepping stone,' Rockets back up title hopes with blowout win

On Tuesday, The Ringer’s Logan Murdock released a feature on the rising Houston Rockets, featuring a quote from Dillon Brooks, who referred to their first-round foes, the Golden State Warriors, as a “stepping stone” toward their championship aspirations.
“Brilliant team,” Brooks said, referring to the Warriors. “Championship franchise. A stepping stone for us."
Then on Wednesday, Brooks and the Rockets bounced back in a big way after a rough Game 1 loss, where they fell 95-85. In Game 2, they responded with a convincing 109-94 victory.
Dillon Brooks finished with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and posted a plus-12 in nearly 25 minutes on the court.
Houston’s youthful core made a statement. Jalen Green, who struggled in Game 1 with just seven points on 3-for-15 shooting, exploded for a game-high 38 in his second playoff game. Alperen Sengun added a strong all-around effort with 17 points, 16 boards and seven assists.
Tari Eason contributed 14 points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench, while Amen Thompson chipped in 11 points.
The Rockets’ defense took center stage, limiting Steph Curry to 20 points on 15 shots, while the Warriors as a team shot just 41.3% overall. Jimmy Butler played under eight minutes after a hard fall injured his tailbone, ending his night with only three points and two rebounds.
With the win, the Rockets evened the series at 1-1 heading into Game 3, which shifts to Chase Center on Saturday.
Dillon Brooks praises Rockets coach Ime Udoka
In the same feature by Murdock, Dillon Brooks opened up about what sets Rockets head coach Ime Udoka apart.
“He’s a players’ coach,” Brooks said. “He loves to be in the mix. And then, he holds guys accountable. … It doesn’t matter where you’re at in the totem pole or if you get 30 minutes or you get no minutes. He’s going to hold you accountable.”
Udoka, who has rapidly transformed the Rockets into a serious threat in just his second year, is a finalist for Coach of the Year. The Rockets ended the regular season with the second-best record in a crowded Western Conference.
Also in the running are Kenny Atkinson, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the East’s top seed, and J.B. Bickerstaff, who tripled the Detroit Pistons’ win total and guided them to their first postseason appearance in five years.
