One day after Dillon Brooks called Warriors a 'stepping stone,' Rockets back up title hopes with blowout win

On Tuesday, The Ringer’s Logan Murdock released a feature on the rising Houston Rockets, featuring a quote from Dillon Brooks, who referred to their first-round foes, the Golden State Warriors, as a “stepping stone” toward their championship aspirations.

Ad

“Brilliant team,” Brooks said, referring to the Warriors. “Championship franchise. A stepping stone for us."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Then on Wednesday, Brooks and the Rockets bounced back in a big way after a rough Game 1 loss, where they fell 95-85. In Game 2, they responded with a convincing 109-94 victory.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dillon Brooks finished with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and posted a plus-12 in nearly 25 minutes on the court.

Dillon Brooks against the Warriors in Game 2 - Source: Imagn

Houston’s youthful core made a statement. Jalen Green, who struggled in Game 1 with just seven points on 3-for-15 shooting, exploded for a game-high 38 in his second playoff game. Alperen Sengun added a strong all-around effort with 17 points, 16 boards and seven assists.

Ad

Tari Eason contributed 14 points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench, while Amen Thompson chipped in 11 points.

The Rockets’ defense took center stage, limiting Steph Curry to 20 points on 15 shots, while the Warriors as a team shot just 41.3% overall. Jimmy Butler played under eight minutes after a hard fall injured his tailbone, ending his night with only three points and two rebounds.

With the win, the Rockets evened the series at 1-1 heading into Game 3, which shifts to Chase Center on Saturday.

Ad

Dillon Brooks praises Rockets coach Ime Udoka

In the same feature by Murdock, Dillon Brooks opened up about what sets Rockets head coach Ime Udoka apart.

“He’s a players’ coach,” Brooks said. “He loves to be in the mix. And then, he holds guys accountable. … It doesn’t matter where you’re at in the totem pole or if you get 30 minutes or you get no minutes. He’s going to hold you accountable.”

Ad

Udoka, who has rapidly transformed the Rockets into a serious threat in just his second year, is a finalist for Coach of the Year. The Rockets ended the regular season with the second-best record in a crowded Western Conference.

Also in the running are Kenny Atkinson, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the East’s top seed, and J.B. Bickerstaff, who tripled the Detroit Pistons’ win total and guided them to their first postseason appearance in five years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.