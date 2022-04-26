"One got swept and one didn't even make the play-in" - Isiah Thomas believes it's time to find successors to Kevin Durant and LeBron James

After the Boston Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Isiah Thomas believes it's time for Kevin Durant and LeBron James to pass the torch. Thomas stated:

"After these playoffs, season, we're gonna have to do some rethinking of who the top players are. We've had LeBron James and Kevin Durant like in the top. One got swept and one didn't even make the play-in."

Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in their first-round matchup.

Meanwhile, James and the LA Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention days before the regular season ended. It's the first time in 17 years that both James and Durant failed to reach the second round.

StatMuse @statmuse This is the first playoffs in 17 years without KD or LeBron in the second round. This is the first playoffs in 17 years without KD or LeBron in the second round. https://t.co/K7Dw9jMovz

Thomas was referring to the multitude of young players that have performed well in these playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are the MVP finalists and are only in their late 20s. Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant also look primed to take over.

James, at the age of 37, is no longer in his prime and has been hampered by injuries ever since signing with the LA Lakers in 2018.

On the other hand, Durant has still been in the conversation as the league's best player. However, he's just three years removed from suffering an Achilles injury.

What's next for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets?

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant is committed to the Brooklyn Nets despite the disappointing end to their season. Durant's extension, which was signed last summer, is expected to kick in. Kyrie Irving could enter free agency or sign a new deal with Brooklyn.

Head coach Steve Nash is also set to run it back, with Joe Harris and Ben Simmons expected to be ready by training camp. However, the front office has to surround their stars with capable defensive players.

What's next for LeBron James and the Lakers?

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will have a more interesting summer than the Nets. The Lakers will need to find a way to trade Russell Westbrook and his enormous contract. They will also have to overhaul the roster on a limited budget.

The Lakers' head coaching search is vital for their championship hopes. James is no longer in his prime and Anthony Davis has been very prone to injuries since his acquisition in 2019.

The front office will have to make the right decisions as their championship window is closing fast.

Edited by Adam Dickson