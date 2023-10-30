"One of a kind": Russell Westbrook has high praise for Victor Wembanyama while preaching focus

Russell Westbrook was impressed with Victor Wembanyama. The LA Clippers guard got his first chance to play against the 7-foot-4 rookie in his team's 123-83 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama's size couldn't stop Westbrook from getting to the rim at will, as he exploded for 30 points.

Speaking to the media after the game, the former MVP gave his thoughts on the Spurs rookie and how his skillset separates him from the rest of the league. Wembanyama struggled against the Clippers but still displayed his unique ability, both on and off the ball.

“He is one of a kind, as we all know," Westbrook said. "He’s going to get better each and every year, during the season, as long as he keeps focus and keeps improving this game, he'll be fine...He wasn't on me much. But, you know it's there [Wembanyama's length] and that's all you need to know."

Russell Westbrook has enjoyed a strong start to the season with the Clippers. The veteran guard is controlling the flow of games, scoring at will, and making an impact on the glass as a playmaker.

After two rough seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, it would appear Clippers head coach Ty Lue is empowering the veteran guard to play to his strengths, which is leading to some impressive performances.

Russell Westbrook wants to become a billionaire

According to Spotrac, Russell Westbrook has earned $340 million throughout his tenure in the NBA. That figure is likely higher once you factor in endorsement deals, too. However, the veteran guard has also made smart investments off the court.

Westbrook has his own fashion brand and has made a string of low-key investments that have seen his business portfolio valued at $375 million by Forbes. Among others, Westbrook has invested in Magic Spoon, Pizzana, Poppi, Triller, and Hyperice.

When speaking to Forbes magazine about his business portfolio in May 2023, Westbrook noted how his goal is to become a billionaire sooner rather than later.

“I want to be a billionaire. Sooner than later. ... It’s what I want to be. In the business realm, that is a pinnacle that people where I come from don’t make it to.”

“When people think of Los Angeles and think of the underserved, the inner city, I want the first thing that pops up to be Russell Westbrook and the things we’re doing in the community," he added.

The veteran guard likely has his eyes set on winning an NBA championship too. Westbrook has struggled to turn his exceptional talent into championship rings, which could help him land additional sponsorship deals.

Which, in turn, would help him get closer to being a billionaire. Everything is interlinked. Still, Westbrook is getting closer to his goals, both on and off the court.