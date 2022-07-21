"One lesson I learned a year ago was to never sleep on Giannis Antetokounmpo" - Kendrick Perkins believes Milwaukee Bucks will make it back to NBA Finals next season

Kendrik Perkins reckons Giannis Antetokounmpo could lead the Milwaukee Bucks back to the NBA Finals next season after taking them all the way last year.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the championship in 2021 following a 50-point performance in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. However, "the Greek Freak" and the Bucks failed to defend their title this year, bowing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals in seven grueling games.

Despite failing in their championship defense, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes "The Greek Freak" could lead the Bucks back to the NBA Finals in 2023.

On "NBA Today," the crew of Perkins, Marc J. Spears, Dave McMenamin and Malika Andrews discussed the Bucks' championship win last year. When asked about Milwaukee's chances of winning the title next season, Perkins said:

"One lesson I learned a year ago was to never sleep on Giannis Antetokounmpo. When I look at the Milwaukee Bucks, they quietly got better in the offseason with the acquisitions that they got in free agency. I think about Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, they went straight from the Finals to go play and win a gold medal."

He continued:

"They didn't have a ton of time to get their rest and get their legs back under them and get healthy. A healthy Bucks team coming back in, a motivated Giannis who wants to get back to the Finals. ... I'm looking at their overall roster with their experience, and I'm not sleeping on the Milwaukee Bucks. I got them as one of my favorites in the East."

The Bucks tried their best to get back back to the Finals last season. Antetokounmpo almost single-handedly carried the Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, an injury to Middleton and the loaded Celtics team proved too much to handle for the 2021 champions.

Nevertheless, the two-time MVP just keeps getting better, with only a consistent jump shot missing from his arsenal. He finished third in MVP voting this season but had one of the best statistical seasons in NBA history.

Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. He had a PER of 32.05, the third-highest in league history. The Greek only trailed Nikola Jokic (32.85) and Wilt Chamberlain (32.08).

Giannis Antetokounmpo to play for Greece at 2022 EuroBasket

Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Greece national team

There were unconfirmed reports last month about Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Greece in the upcoming EuroBasket tournament. However, Antetokounmpo has confirmed on Twitter that he'll suit up for his national team in September.

Greece is one of the favorites to win the EuroBasket. They are in Group C with Croatia, Estonia, Great Britain, Italy and Ukraine. The tournament is scheduled to take place from September 1-18 in the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany and Italy.

An international trophy is the only thing missing in Antetokounmpo's basketball resume. He already has an NBA championship, one Finals MVP and two NBA MVPs. A EuroBasket championship could take him atop the list of best international basketball players ever.

