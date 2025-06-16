  • home icon
  "One of the many hats you wear": Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee pens touching message for Warriors star on Father's Day 

"One of the many hats you wear": Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee pens touching message for Warriors star on Father's Day 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jun 16, 2025 11:16 GMT
Draymond Green
Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee pens touching message for Warriors star

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, posted a touching Father’s Day message for the Golden State Warriors star on Instagram. Renee shared a photograph of Green and their children with the caption:

“Of The Many Hats You Wear…This One Is My Favorite! Happy Father's Day, Amor @money23green. Thank You For Doing All That You Can Day In & Day Out💚We Love You 🥰.”
Draymond Green has been married to Hazel Renee since August 2022. The two began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2019. They tied the knot in San Diego after a three-and-a-half-year engagement.

Together, the pair has a family of four children. Olive Jay, born in 2014 to Renee and Jacob Pullen, and Draymond Jamal Green Jr., born in 2016 to Green and Jelissa Hardy. Cash Green and Hunni Green, born in 2020 and 2023, are the couple’s children. The four-time NBA champion’s family can often be spotted at Golden State’s games, cheering him on from the sidelines.

The Warriors star will enter his 14th season this year. He averaged 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 2024-25. Draymond Green and Co. made it to the Western Conference semifinals, where the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated them in five games.

The Dubs lost four games in a row after losing Stephen Curry to a hamstring injury in Game 1. Regardless of their underwhelming playoff run, Green had a solid season and was named to his fifth NBA All-Defensive 1st Team.

“Superwoman”: Draymond Green sent out a touching message to Hazel Renee on Mother’s Day

Before Hazel Renee wrote a Father's Day message for Green, the Warriors star wrote one for his wife on Mother’s Day. On May 11, Green posted photographs of Renee and their family on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message for her in the caption:

“Superwoman, one day will never be enough to celebrate what you mean to our family. We love you and are lucky to have you as the Rock! Happy Mothers Day Mi Amor!”
Renee replied to Green's message in the comments:

“SEEEE THIS 👏🏽WHY 👏🏽I 👏🏽LOOOOVE 👏🏽YOU!!!😂😂😂😂managing my workload baby!”
“Thank You for ALWAYS showering me with LOVE & APPRECIATION! I LOVE YALL DEEP🦸🏽‍♀️🦹🏽‍♀️♥️”
Hazel Renee&#039;s reply to Draymond Green&#039;s Mother&#039;s Day post
Hazel Renee's reply to Draymond Green's Mother's Day post

Green and Renee continue to show love and support for each other, both on and off the court.

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

