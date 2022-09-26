"One must seek work where he is wanted … Where he is needed!" - Former NBA finalist all but confirms his exit from Phoenix Suns amidst multiple trade rumors

According to recent reports, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is available for a trade. Now a tweet from Crowder has all but confirmed his exit from Phoenix as he shared a very emphatic message regarding his future. Crowder said:

“One must seek work where he is wanted, where he is needed. I am thankful for what these past two years have taught me. Now, I must take on another challenge with continued hard work and dedication. For those of you who closed the door on me, thank you! 99 back soon!"

The Athletic’s Shams Charania also confirmed that Crowder will not suit up for the Suns again as he awaits a potential deal.

Crowder is currently entering the third year of his three-year, $29 million contract with the Suns. Given his vast playoff experience, it shouldn’t be too hard for the Suns to find a suitor for the 3-and-D wing.

Crowder has made the playoffs every year except his rookie season in 2013. He has also played a key role on two NBA Finals teams in the Miami Heat and Phoenix in recent seasons. In two seasons with Phoenix, the Suns were a league-best 115-39 including a franchise-record 64 wins last season.

Potential trade destinations for Jae Crowder

If the Phoenix Suns do end up making a trade for Jae Crowder, it will most likely be for another win-now asset. The Suns are running out of time to capitalize on 37-year-old star Chris Paul’s. Therefore, getting a draft pick in return for Crowder won’t do them much good unless it’s part of a plan for a bigger deal.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat have been mentioned as one of Jae Crowder’s preferred destinations. Jackson said:

"We hear Jae Crowder would welcome a return to the Heat and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst — while not mentioning the Heat or any team — said the Suns ‘are in trade negotiations right now'."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Jae Crowder would ‘welcome’ a return to Miami Heat heatnation.com/rumors/report-… Report: Jae Crowder would ‘welcome’ a return to Miami Heat heatnation.com/rumors/report-…

A return to the Heat makes sense for both sides, however, Miami don't have many assets to get the deal done. The most likely trade would probably involve sharpshooter Duncan Robinson and a pick. However, given Robinson's salary, the deal could be complicated for the Suns.

Basketballnews.com also listed some other trade destinations for Crowder. The list includes the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

