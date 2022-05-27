“One night one guy’s Batman… The next night Robin becomes Batman” - Rich Eisen praises the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo, says they don’t have egos that create problems

The Boston Celtics are having an incredible run in the 2022 NBA playoffs, and while it has been a team effort, Rich Eisen gives special praise to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The dynamic duo have been instrumental in the team's run so far. They have complemented each other exceptionally, with one picking things up when the other is out of his element.

Boston has pulled off incredible victories in the 2022 playoffs, sending superstars like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Giannis Antetokounmpo home early. They currently hold a 3-2 series lead against the Miami Heat and could close out the series on Friday night.

Watching the dynamic duo play has been fulfilling for Celtics fans, and Eisen is excited by the prospect of how their season could go. On the Rich Eisen Show, he likened the duo to movie characters Batman and Robin, with both players frequently interchanging roles.

"The combination of that defense with two, yes two superstar players, two of them. Two superstar players the Boston Celtics have, in Jayson Tatum, and man, Jaylen Brown is a superstar in this league. And that's the one part about the Boston Celtics that I think makes them so terrific and makes them a very very deep threat to anybody that comes out of the West, certainly the Golden State Warriors.

"It's not just the defense that they can provide, and confuse, and frustrate my God can they do that. But I don't know of another combination in this league, they're obviously others that are two superstar players, but it seems to me that the combination of Tatum and Brown, one night one guy's Batman the other guy's Robin, and then the next night Robin becomes Batman and Batman becomes Robin. Or, that can happen in various possessions or, that happens in various quarters and neither guy seems to have the ego that might create a problem.

"Again, I'm not in that locker room, but it seems that the two J's if you will, Jayson and Jaylen, don't really care who gets the most points or the most rebounds or the most assists on the night."

If the Celtics make it to the NBA Finals, they will square off against the Golden State Warriors. The last time both teams met in the finals was in 1964, and Boston won the series 4-1.

There was a possibility that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could have been split up this summer

(L-R) Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum

The Celtics started their 2021-22 campaign rather poorly, sparking rumors of splitting their dynamic duo if the season ended in the same manner. Things were not looking good for the Celtics, as players were starting to call each other out openly.

Tatum and Brown were accused of pursuing their shots and were challenged to get others involved. As the season went by, they started to figure things out as a team and ended the season as one of the best teams in the league.

Regardless of how their season ends, splitting Jayson Tatum and Brown is highly unlikely. There is a great chance that they will reach the NBA Finals this season, and that will be considered a successful season.

While winning the title will be the most rewarding, participating in the finals for the first time since 2010 is also an incredible feat.

The Celtics are uniquely placed to go back atop the leaderboard as the team with the most titles in league history. They are currently tied for 17 championships with the LA Lakers, who won the 2020 title in the Orlando bubble.

