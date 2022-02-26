“One more obviously and he has to be gone” - Skip Bayless says Juwan Howard has one more strike, believes he could go out of coaching permanently

Michigan Wolverines coach Juwan Howard has been at the center of college basketball's biggest firestorm all week.

The Big Ten suspended Howard for five games on Monday after his postgame incident against the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday. Howard struck a Wisconsin assistant coach on the side of the head after tempers got heated in the handshake line.

There are differing opinions over Howard's actions – or reactions, depending on the point of view.

This isn't the first time Howard has had his temper get the best of him at the conclusion of a game. A similar situation happened years ago when Michigan played a Big Ten game against Maryland.

On "The Skip Bayless Podcast," the sports analyst said he believes Howard has "good intentions" but stressed that he might be walking a tight rope.

"He really has two strikes against him," Bayless said. "One more obviously and he has to be gone."

Michigan trying to close the season strong without Juwan Howard

Michigan Wolverines coach Juwan Howard will miss the remaining games of the regular season.

With Juwan Howard suspended for the remainder of the regular season, the Michigan Wolverines are trying to finish strong to make the NCAA Tournament.

That's not an easy task, as Michigan (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten) has a daunting schedule that features showdowns against three teams in the top 25 in the country. After an impressive 71-62 win over a tough Rutgers team, the Wolverines could still have some life. Howard did not coach in that win Wednesday. Veteran coach Phil Martelli, the associate head coach, guided the team.

Howard's absence will present another challenge, but the Wolverines have the talent and ability to make a strong push.

Three of Michigan's four remaining games will be at home with their first big test coming against a physical Illinois team. After that, the Wolverines face Michigan State in a rivalry game, Iowa and their rivals Ohio State to finish the year.

Howard will be able to return for the Big Ten Tournament.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Juwan Howard releases a statement apologizing for his actions in the altercation after Michigan's game against Wisconsin. Juwan Howard releases a statement apologizing for his actions in the altercation after Michigan's game against Wisconsin. https://t.co/if4ZyPRvYd

Howard issued an apology Monday. He was also fined $40,000 by the conference.

Howard, who was part of Michigan's storied "Fab Five," has been a passionate coach who is trying to do everything for his team to win. The latest incident will have the NCAA, the Big Ten and college basketball fans watching closely.

