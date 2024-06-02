"One of the most talented guys I've ever seen": Jayson Tatum lauds ex-teammate Kyrie Irving ahead of NBA Finals showdown

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to battle in a pulsating 2024 NBA Finals for the glittering Larry O'Brien Trophy. Ahead of the NBA Finals showdown, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum lavished praise on Dallas Mavericks superstar and ex-teammate, Kyrie Irving, calling him "one of the most talented guys" he has been around.

Jayson Tatum reflected on his time alongside Kyrie Irving and revealed how he honed the skill of navigating the space like a superstar from "Uncle Drew".

"Obviously, there were some ups and downs, but I think for me, being a first and second-year player, being around a superstar every day and seeing how to navigate that space and then obviously, on the court, he's one of the most talented guys I've ever seen," Tatum told the media.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even though Jayson Tatum's two-year tenure with Irving was filled with ups and downs, the Boston Celtics' poster boy revealed that he still has a ton of "great memories" with Kyrie during their time together.

"It seems like a very long time ago but I have a lot of great memories from having Kai as a teammate," he added.

Expand Tweet

Kyrie Irving played alongside Jayson Tatum for 2 season

Kyrie Irving took his talents to Boston and joined forces with the Celtics and rookie Jayson Tatum in 2017. He arrived in the Boston Celtics after winning an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, playing alongside LeBron James.

Upon his arrival in Boston, Irving didn't enjoy the kind of success that he would have hoped for. Teaming up with a young Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Irving couldn't take the Celtics to the promised land. Injuries also played a significant role in the Boston Celtics' lack of success with Irving as a centerpiece.

Irving played for two seasons with the Boston Celtics after arriving in 2017. Irving played 127 games combined in 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, averaging 24.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Boston Celtics lost in the Conference Finals during the 2018 playoffs. LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers registered a 4-3 win against the Boston Celtics.

Irving didn't play any part in the Conference Finals as he was out with a knee injury.

In the 2019 playoffs, the Boston Celtics suffered a brutal 1-4 defeat by the hands Milwaukee Bucks in the second rounds of the playoffs.

The second-round exit scripted Kyrie Irving's departure from Boston. As a free agent in 2019, Kyrie Irving signed with the Brooklyn Nets and teamed up with Kevin Durant.