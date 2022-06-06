"One thing I respect about Draymond is that he talked his s**t and backed it up" - Kendrick Perkins on Draymond Green's impact on the game being bigger than "some box score" as 3-time champ invites heat for unnoticed technical foul

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins acknowledged Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green for his contribution to their win in Game 2 of the Finals.

The Dubs bounced back well after Game 1 with a pivotal 107-88 win to level the series against the Boston Celtics in Game 2. This will be beneficial as they head out to Boston for Games 3 and 4 on the road.

A major aspect of their improved performance was Green's overall productivity. Although Green earned a lot of negative comments after being called for a technical foul in Game 2, the veteran powered through for his team.

Buzzer Beater @buzzerbeatersyt Draymond Green beefs with Grant Williams and get technical Draymond Green beefs with Grant Williams and get technical https://t.co/6RtF66il1u

Showing genuine respect towards Draymond Green for backing up his technical foul charge with his performance in Game 2, Kendrick Perkins had this to say:

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins One thing I respect about Draymond is that he talked his shit and backed it up tonight. His impact on the game was way bigger than some box score!!! Carry the hell on… One thing I respect about Draymond is that he talked his shit and backed it up tonight. His impact on the game was way bigger than some box score!!! Carry the hell on…

Referring to the technical foul Green was charged with during Game 2, Perkins had to shed light on his performance. Although the Warriors veteran caught a lot of heat for the foul, the analyst couldn't deny Green's impact.

Anna Horford @AnnaHorford If Draymond can’t outplay an opponent, he simply resorts to playing dirty 🤮 If Draymond can’t outplay an opponent, he simply resorts to playing dirty 🤮

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Draymond Green is clearly in desperation mode and trying to start some shit.



Celtics have to just ignore him and play through his nonsense. Draymond Green is clearly in desperation mode and trying to start some shit.Celtics have to just ignore him and play through his nonsense.

Roosh @RooshWilliams The special treatment Draymond Green gets from refs is such a bad look for the NBA The special treatment Draymond Green gets from refs is such a bad look for the NBA

With sustained intensity even after being penalized, the 32-year old influenced the game in several ways.

Although Kendrick Perkins and Draymond Green have had some beef in the past few years, the former has been a lot more unbiased in his appraisal of the latter. Perkins has been harsh when deserved and gives credit where it's due.

A solid and impactful performance in Game 2 has resulted in praise from the analyst towards Draymond Green. Having fulfilled his role for the Golden State Warriors, Green continues to display his value on the floor.

Kendrick Perkins highlighted Draymond Green's impact in Game 2

Draymond Grene brings the ball up the floor

Draymond Green was essential to the Golden State Warriors' winning effort in Game 2. As Kendrick Perkins mentioned in his comments, Green didn't shine in the box score, but his impact was felt regardless.

Ending the night with nine points, five rebounds and seven assists, the 32-year old appears to be subpar on paper. But his influence on both ends of the floor did wonders for the Warriors over the course of the game.

When comparing Sunday night's performance to Game 1, Green was noticeably better in the +/- category.

StatMuse @statmuse Highest career Finals +/- since the play-by-play era:



+177 — Manu Ginobili

+157 — Tim Duncan

+126 — Draymond Green

+118 — Steph Curry Highest career Finals +/- since the play-by-play era:+177 — Manu Ginobili+157 — Tim Duncan+126 — Draymond Green+118 — Steph Curry https://t.co/bnYA1Cerf4

The Golden State Warriors secured an important win to split the games at home. But they will have to be prepared to face one of the most hostile environments in the league when they head to the TD Garden.

