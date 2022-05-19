"One thing she don't play about is her f*n brothers!!!" - LeBron James' daughter Zhuri James' hilarious reaction to brother Bronny's prom picture leaves the Lakers star in splits

LeBron James shared an Instagram story where he seemed to be in splits over Zhuri James' reaction to Bronny James' prom pictures. The 37-year-old star is a father of three children. His son Bronny James is the oldest and recently went to his prom, the pictures of which were shared by Savannah James on her Instagram handle.

In the last of the four pictures posted by her, Zhuri James appeared to be looking at the camera, while Bronny continued clicking pictures. LeBron James found this extremely funny and sent out a message sharing the post on his Instagram story, which went as:

"One thing she don't play about is her F**n brothers!!!"

Zhuri James is already a sensation on social media with over 400 k followers on her Instagram. She often posts trendy dance videos that are an instant hit within hours of her posting them. Zhuri certainly has the wittiness and the groove of her father, which she constantly shows off in her videos.

Savannah James writes a heartfelt message for Bronny James

2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon

Bronny James, who aspires to be an NBA player, has shown off his basketball skills quite a few times on social media. He has great athleticism, which is sensational for a 17-year-old.

LeBron James has time and again shown him love, through social media stories about his achievements. But this time around, Savannah James expressed her love for Bronny as he went on his prom. She posted pictures of the day on her Instagram and captioned it as:

"Sooooo @bronny went to prom this past weekend….. Tons of emotions and realizations. Time really flies. 🥲 So proud of you young man!! I will always have your front and your back!!💕 Zhuri is processing all of this too!! 😂😂 (Last slide)"

Bronny James has a lot of potential and could blossom into being a superstar in the league. His dad LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketball player ever, which gives him the blueprint needed to succeed. The four-time NBA champion has been very clear about how he feels about playing with his son, but only time will tell if that happens.

LeBron James is an ideal family man

Gervonta Davis v Francisco Fonseca

LeBron James is one of the busiest NBA players. Not only does he have to be at his best on the court, but he also holds many more responsibilities outside of it. Despite all of that, the 37-year-old has enough time to spend with his family.

He is a loving husband to Savannah James and the couple have raised three beautiful kids together. Having a father like LeBron James is extremely pressurizing on his kids, but the 37-year-old has always shown support and love for his kids.

They have one of the best mentors in him as he is not only a great athlete but is also an entrepreneur and a philanthropist who has done a lot for society. At 37, he has a few more years of basketball left in him. However, once he is done, he will be hoping to spend time with his family and closely mentor his children to reach greater heights in their lives.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar