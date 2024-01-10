"One time for La Spoelstra Nostra": $150,000,000 worth Rick Ross aims to buy Miami Heat

Rick Ross is one of the Miami Heat’s longest and most loyal supporters. The rapper is a frequent sight on the sidelines cheering the team on in some of its biggest games. Last season, he was the voice of Heat player introductions and the song “Push It To The Limit” hyped up the home crowd tip-off.

The songwriter, producer and record executive also runs his business empire in the city of Miami. Born William Leonard Roberts II from Clarksdale, Mississippi, the “Hustlin” singer made a name for himself in South Florida. Reportedly worth $150 million via his albums, production work and enterprise, he may no longer just be content with being a fan of the Heat.

Former Miami Heat players Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, in their podcast “The OGs,” asked Rick Ross about his plans with the Heat. The “Speedin” hitmaker excitedly responded (via NBA Central):

“I need you, man [Haslem]. I’mma keep it real. I need y’all to walk me in there. Come on, come on now! We gotta get us a piece of that Miami Heat. One time for La Spoelstra Nostra.

"Hey, big homie. I would love to see that. That’s a dream for Rozay [Ross]. Just to see the city because it just wouldn’t be for me. Somebody from the city, a part of the city to come up and earn that.”

Although Rick Ross was born in Mississippi, he is viewed as part of Miami royalty. He grew up in the city and once played football for his alma mater, the Miami Carol City. Bam Adebayo once claimed to have heard many of the stories regarding “Rozay’s” early days in Miami, particularly the rapper’s entry into the hip-hop scene.

Rick Ross has been giving back to the city of Miami for years

Rick Ross doesn’t just love watching some of the NBA’s biggest stars play for the Miami Heat. He was a regular presence every time Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James represented the team. The rapper remains a big fan with Jimmy Butler now leading the team.

Ross also has another love that many outside of Miami may have not known. In September last year, he spent a day at the Miami Gardens mingling with kids. The executive producer reportedly handed out $200,000 worth of goods for them via his partnership with “Threat,” an emerging clothing line.

According to Rick Ross, the youth must see somebody from the city become successful. He figured that if they saw him become “The Boss,” they would also work hard to reach the same status. Ross wanted to instill in them confidence that they could rise from where they were.

Although Ross’ impact on the city’s youth is unquestioned, owning a part of the Miami Heat will give him more influence. He sees it as a fulfillment of a dream and a way to push the kids to dream big and work hard.