“One white boy”: NBA fans torn over Netflix's NFL quarterback-style docuseries featuring LeBron James, Jimmy Butler & more

NBA fans have been sent into a tailspin following some recent news. On Wednesday afternoon, Shams Charania reported that Netflix is releasing a documentary series following some of the top players in the league.

With most of the players picked are some of the NBA's top stars, fans have questions about some of the others. They quickly took to social media to make jokes about Domantas Sabonis making the cut.

Sabonis might not be a superstar-level player like LeBron James, but he is still one of the top big men in the NBA. He is a multi-time All-Star and is currently averaging 20.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Sacramento Kings.

Along with being an international player, another thing that helps Sabonis stand out is he is a second generation player. His father, Arvydas Sabonis, is a Hall of Famer who played seven seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers.

At the moment, there is no news about when this documentary series will be releasing. However, news has broke regarding who will be producing the show. The production companies owned by LeBron, Barack Obama, and Peyton Manning will be teaming up to put out the series.

NBA fans call for others stars to be picked for documentary series

One reason why NBA fans were upset with the selection for season 1 of this documentary series is because of the stars not chosen. Many were quick to name other players that might have been more deserving to have their story shared on the big screen.

Among the first players mentioned when bringing up players who weren't picked was Steph Curry. Even with the Golden State Warriors struggling this season, he is still a top player in the NBA. Also, the two-time MVP is the face of the league's most modern dynasty.

Luka Doncic was another superstar-level player who was picked as a snub from season 1. He has dazzled fans from the moment he stepped foot in the league. This season, the Dallas Mavericks star is putting up MVP-level numbers. When it comes to top international stars, Doncic is certainly in the conversation.

Domantas Sabonis is one of the game's top centers right now, but there are a few names above him. Most notably, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Both former MVP were also cited as players who should have been chosen for this series.

Just because these players were not chosen the first time around does not mean their opportunity has passed. If the first season ends up being a hit, they'll likely land a deal to produce more seasons. This will open the door for players like Doncic, Jokic, and Curry to have their stories told on the big screen as well.