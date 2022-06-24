"One of the worst American days of my lifetime" - NBA analyst gives damning response as US Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade judgment to end 49-year constitutional protection for abortion

The United States Supreme Court overturned the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade case on Friday. The decision will end the constitutional right to abortion, which means about half of the US states are expected to impose abortion bans. One NBA analyst called it "one of the worst days" of his life.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons was one of the first sports personalities to comment on the ruling. Simmons described it as "one of the worst American days of my lifetime."

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons One of the worst American days of my lifetime. One of the worst American days of my lifetime.

According to CNBC, the US Supreme Court voted 5-4 to overturn the ruling from 1973. It's one of the most controversial decisions in modern American history. Reuters has called it a victory for the Republicans, who want to permanently ban or at least limit abortion due to their religious beliefs.

The Reuters report also mentioned that at least 26 states will likely impose a ban on the procedure. Many were waiting for the decision following the leaked draft opinion regarding the case last month. That led to several protests and demonstrations from pro and anti-abortion groups.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence was one of the first Republicans to defend the Supreme Court ruling. Pence called it a new beginning for the American people. He also commended the justice personnel for their decision to right something that was "historically wrong."

Mike Pence @Mike_Pence Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life and I commend the Justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions. Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life and I commend the Justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions.

Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama criticized the Supreme Court's decision, which he described as "attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans." Current president Joe Biden is expected to make a speech regarding the controversial decision.

Barack Obama @BarackObama Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.

Non-profit organizations Amnesty International and Planned Parenthood also condemned the ruling, as per Anadolu Agency. Amnesty International believes banning abortions could lead to women being forced to give birth or seek unsafe methods to do so.

Basketball personalities react to Supreme Court ruling

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

In light of the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, several basketball personalities have reacted to it. LA Lakers superstar LeBron James simply retweeted former president Barack Obama's statement regarding the matter.

WNBA and Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird was "gutted" by the decision, while also retweeting her team's statement about the ruling.

"Now we have come to this," the statement read. "People have won the freedom to to buy guns with impunity, while women have lost the freedom to decide their own future. Furious and ready to fight."

The Washington Mystics have also released a statement about the ruling. The Mystics said that it eliminated progress in women's rights about their reproductive decisions. They also demanded that people be observant of those who want to run for office.

"It is our duty to fight to ensure future generations have even more opportunities than we have today," the statement read. "Join us in the fight for equality. Talk to your neighbor about the right to choose. Register to vote."

"Demand every person running for office declare a position on legalizing abortion. Support candidates who support us. We will continue to use our platform to fight the inequities that seek to turn back the clock and halt the progress that started generations ago by those who came before us."

