"One of the worst games of my life": Cooper Flagg doesn't mince words on cold shooting start with Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg made his NBA debut on Thursday against the LA Lakers on the opening night of the Las Vegas Summer League. The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft finished the game with 10 points on 5-for-21 shooting, including 0-for-5 from behind the arc. He added six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in the Dallas Mavericks’ 87-85 win.

After the game, Flagg had this to say about his performance (via Clutchpoints reporter Joey Mistretta):

Joey Mistretta @JoeyMistretta_ LINK Cooper Flagg: “That might be one of the worst games of my life. We got the win, that’s what really matters to me.”

The former Duke star stood out with his defense, ball handling, vision and passing. Flagg’s first steal resulted in a rim-rattling slam. A play later, his defense disrupted the LA Lakers, forcing a missed shot that he rebounded for another fastbreak attack. Flagg completed the sequence by burying a stepback jumper over LA’s 2024 first-round pick Dalton Knecht.

However, Cooper Flagg’s inefficient shooting created a buzz on social media. He was only 2-for-15 when taking a shot outside the shaded lane. The 6-foot-9 forward sizzled in transition but struggled in half-court sets, where he scored two points.

Flagg told reporters after the game that he was surprised by the number of shots the Dallas Mavericks asked him to attempt. He conceded that there would be nights when his shots would not fall but added that he would “figure out” what he needs to do to be more successful.

Cooper Flagg keyed Dallas Mavericks’ win

The LA Lakers led 85-82 after Cole Swider hit a free throw with 2:22 left. LA grabbed the rebound following Swider’s second miss from the charity stripe. Cooper Flagg helped force DJ Stewart to a tough shot that didn’t go in. Flagg tracked the ball for a rebound and set up the play for the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas inched to within 85-84 after Ryan Nembhard hit a stepback jumper. The Lakers had multiple attempts to regain the lead, but the Dallas defense held up. Flagg blocked DJ Steward’s layup before sprinting to the other end of the court.

The Lakers, despite Cooper Flagg’s rough-shooting night, sent three defenders at him. Without hesitation, he whipped a pass to Nembhard, who drained an open 26-footer for the go-ahead shot.

After the game, Mavericks summer league coach Josh Broghamer told reporters that although Flagg’s shots didn’t go in often, the rookie consistently made “winning plays.”

