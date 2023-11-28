“Only in an America”: Former Laker Swaggy P posts violent video of step father confronting dad with gun whilst mocking the law

Former Laker Nick Young, aka Swaggy P, recently gave his opinions on senseless gun violence after coming across a disturbing video on Twitter. Young replied to the tweet showing a video of a domestic violence incident that ended in a shooting and used the opportunity to comment on U.S. gun laws.

“So he didn’t go to jail for this …..Only in an America where you can kill a dad coming to pick up his kid and get away free…” Young tweeted.

The comments were in regard to a video depicting a domestic dispute. Two men were seen in the video. A father appeared to be arguing with a stepfather on the porch of a home in Lubbock, Texas. The father was demanding to see his son. He was confronted by the stepfather, a dispute ensued and the stepfather shot the father point blank in the chest.

The father, Chad Read, died. The shooter, Kyle Carruth, was not charged. The incident occurred in 2021. Carruth could still face civil charges from Read's family.

It seems the graphic video has recirculated. This is how Young came across it on Twitter.

The post with Young’s comments and the violent video are below.

Warning the following video contains graphic violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

What is Nick Young, aka Swaggy P, doing now?

Nick Young, aka Swaggy P, will live on the internet forever as a meme. He also has the famous celebrating-too-early GIF that also lives on.

Swaggy P's NBA career is long over. So, what is the former Laker up to now?

Young is still playing basketball, suiting up for the ASEAN League. The league is composed of teams in multiple East and Southeastern countries including the Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The league was founded in 2009.

Young plays for the Macau Black Bears. It marks his return to pro basketball following a five-year absence. Young had not played since his NBA days. He signed with the team in September.

He last played in the NBA in 2018 with the Denver Nuggets. He only appeared in four games before being waived. Before that, he played for the Golden State Warriors who won the 2018 title. He appeared in 80 games and averaged 7.3 points per game. He did play briefly in the BIG3 league.