"Only to get escorted off the court in 6": Fans react as Knicks reach ECF for first time in 25 years

NBA fans reacted to the New York Knicks advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.

The Knicks defeated the defending champion Boston Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 of their East semifinal series on Friday at Madison Square Garden. New York won the series 4-2.

The Knicks had contributions across the board in the series-clinching win. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby led New York with 23 points apiece. Mikal Bridges added 22 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 21 points and 12 rebounds. Josh Hart had a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Several fans hilariously reacted to the Knicks' feat. The franchise last clinched a playoff series on its home floor in the 1999 East finals.

"Only to get escorted off the court in 6," one fan tweeted.

"D*mn they been trash longer than most of the new fans been alive," another fan commented.

"One every quarter decade. The prophecy is fulfilled," a fan said.

However, other fans praised the Knicks for eliminating the defending champions in six games.

"Don’t sleep on the Knicks," one fan posted.

"This was a dominating performance by the Knicks. They have a tough opponent in the next round," another fan tweeted.

"Congrats to the Knicks for rewriting the narrative," a fan wrote.

Game 1 of the East finals is on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Game 2 will be on May 23 before the best-of-seven series shifts to Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Games 3 and 4 on May 25 and 27.

Looking at the Pacers-Knicks clash in the ECF

The last time the New York Knicks were in the Eastern Conference finals, they also ran into the Indiana Pacers. The Reggie Miller-led Pacers eliminated the Knicks in six games. New York was led by 37-year-old Patrick Ewing, with leading scorers Latrell Sprewell and Allan Houston. Jalen Brunson's father, Rick Brunson, was part of that squad.

This season, Tyrese Haliburton led the streaking Pacers to their second-straight conference finals appearance after defeating the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round. They look to get over the hump after getting swept by the eventual champions Boston Celtics last year.

Indiana defeated New York in seven games in the conference semifinals last year. While the Pacers have the same roster, the Knicks have added Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, who have been vital to their squad this season.

On DraftKings, New York is a -135 favorite to beat Indiana. The Pacers are +115 underdogs.

