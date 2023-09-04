"Only girl KD could get"- NBA Twitter roasts Kevin Durant as NBA 2K24 clip featuring Brittney Griner cheering for him goes viral

Kevin Durant has a big fan in the new NBA 2K24 game. Brittney Griner is seen cheering on Durant in a new clip circulating social media as the game is prepared to drop later this week.

The clip is a bit comical as Griner’s animations look a bit awkward as she is shown in the crowd. The animation for the fans in the stands is not as sharp as the actual NBA players on the court.

The pairing is not too random, as both players are now stars in Phoenix Suns. Durant was traded to the Suns last season. This will be his first full season in the desert.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Griner has played with the Phoenix Mercury for the entire WNBA career. She returned to the team before this season after her lengthy detainment in a Russian prison.

The clip of Griner rooting for Durant went viral. Plenty of NBA fans and those on NBA Twitter had plenty of funny reactions to the clip. Check out the best of the memes and reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What is Kevin Durant’s 2k rating?

With a 96 overall rating, Durant is fifth on the players rating list for NBA 2K24.

He is rated highest in scoring, to no surprise. He has a 95 in outside scoring and an 85 in inside. However, he is carried by his midrange abilities and finishing skills. He is a 98 in close and midrange shots.

The 2K creators also love his plethora of skills. He has a 77 in defending but a 98 in hands. The game also loves his athletic abilities. He has an 81 in athleticism and an 82 in playmaking.

Durant is also known for his confidence and mental abilities. The game has brought those in as well. he is a near-perfect 99 in potential and 98 in the intangibles stat along with a high shot IQ at 98. He also has 30 total game badges with three purple skills.

Can Kevin Durant win MVP with the Phoenix Suns?

Durant is among the elite talents in the league, however, the sharpshooter has had some down years as he struggled with injuries and organization dysfunction in Brooklyn. He has not played more than 60 games in a season since his last year with the Golden State Warriors in 2018-19.

The 34-year-old will attempt to play a full season with the Phoenix Suns this year. He only played in eight regular season games with the team last season before helping them to the playoffs. Durant and the Suns lost in the second round to the eventual-champion Denver Nuggets.

Durant has only won one MVP in his career. It came in 2014 with the OKC Thunder. He averaged a career-high 32.0 points per game that season.

He will likely struggle to hit those kind of numbers this season as he will have to share the shot selection with fellow stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Durant’s scoring abilities have never faltered far though during his 16-year career. He has averaged at least 20 points per game in every season of his career.

The veteran star will try to live up to those stats once again. He will likely have to adapt a bit to a new offense as the Suns have a lot of mouths to feed after adding Beal this summer. Durant opened at 13/1 to win NBA MVP in the 2023-24 season. That was sixth on the list of players.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)