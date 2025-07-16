"Only you know your personal legend" - LeBron James shouts out Bronny James after promising effort in Lakers' Summer League clash vs Clippers

Amid rumors of his possible exit from the LA Lakers, LeBron James shouted out his son, Bronny James, following his effort in the Summer League. Bronny had a solid game in the Lakers' 67-58 loss to the LA Clippers on Monday night in Las Vegas.

In a post on his Instagram stories, LeBron shared a clip from Bronny's performance and wrote a message for his son. The incoming second-year guard has had a solid Summer League so far, showcasing his two-way potential.

"Keep going kid! Only you know your personal legend!" LeBron wrote.

LeBron James shared this on his Instagram stories. (Photo: @kingjames on IG)

Bronny James finished Sunday's game with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. He went 6-for-10 from the field, hitting three 3-point shots and committing just three turnovers. It was his second consecutive solid outing for the LA Lakers in the Summer League.

The 20-year-old had 14 points, three assists and two steals on 5-for-11 shooting in their 94-81 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He had a pretty rough first game in the matchup against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks, putting up just eight points on eight shots plus two boards and two assists.

Bronny is looking to crack coach JJ Redick's rotation for next season, though things are a little bit complicated at the moment. LeBron James has been linked to a potential move away from the Lakers. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed there are interested teams in his client, but LeBron hasn't requested a trade.

The Lakers are pivoting to Luka Doncic, who is now the face of the franchise. Doncic got his center in Deandre Ayton, something that Rob Pelinka didn't want to do for James and Anthony Davis over the past couple of years.

Bronny comments on LeBron James rumors this offseason

Bronny comments on LeBron James rumors this offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)

Bronny James doesn't really care about the rumors surrounding his father, LeBron James, this offseason. Bronny told The Athletic that he didn't know about the rumors until a friend told him about it. He's not paying attention to all the noise because he's focusing on his growth this summer.

"Actually, one of my friends called me talking about where (and) what I was gonna do, 'cause they seen my dad, whatever," Bronny said. "I didn't see it. (My friend) called me. I was like, 'Yeah, I have no idea what you're talking about'. ... I don't really pay attention to that stuff."

LeBron will be entering his 23rd season in the NBA and is turning 41 years old in December.

