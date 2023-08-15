"Only one right now who can really help": Kobe Bryant's former coach once said Coach K could help him get back on track amid sexual assault allegation

Kobe Bryant nearly managed to pull Mike Krzyzewski from his fiefdom at Duke University in the summer of 2004. The LA Lakers superstar wanted to play for the coach he thought would be Phil Jackson’s suitable replacement.

The star-studded Lakers team that faced the Detroit Pistons in the 2004 NBA Finals was in disarray. “KB24” and Shaquille O’Neal no longer had the same on-court chemistry when they won a three-peat.

More importantly, Bryant was on the brink of a trial that if found guilty, could mean a life sentence.

In a 2004 interview, Sam Rines, Bryant’s high school coach, had this to say about the possibility of Mike Krzyzewski joining the Lakers:

"In my opinion. [Krzyzewski] is the only one right now who can really help Kobe through his problems and through the next phase of his career."

To say that Kobe Bryant’s life was chaotic during that time was an understatement. The Lakers, in one of the biggest NBA Finals upsets, lost to the Pistons. Three days after the embarrassing defeat, “The Black Mamba” exercised an Early Termination Option (ETO) in his contract to become an unrestricted free agent.

Karl Malone, who eventually retired, had surgery on his right knee and wasn’t sure he was coming back. Shaquille O’Neal, knowing Bryant wanted him out, also wanted no part of the crumbling Lakers empire. Phil Jackson decided he needed to take time off.

Kobe Bryant was two months away from the start of a felony sexual assault trial that could end his playing career. Still, he wasn’t shy in carefully sifting through his next options. The LA Clippers reportedly offered him a six-year $100 million contract.

Bryant ended up re-signing with the Lakers but he could have easily went to their "hallway rivals."

The LA Lakers were rumored to have offered Mike Krzyzewski a five-year $40 million deal, making him the highest-paid coach in professional sports. The entire Blue Devil nation breathed a sigh of relief when “Coach K” turned down the offer and the opportunity to coach Bryant in the NBA.

Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers failed to make the playoffs with Rudy Tomjanovich as the head coach

At the height of Mike Krzyzweski’s possible decision to accept the LA Lakers’ offer, the LA Lakers were reportedly interested in Rudy Tomjanovich as well. “Rudy T” led the Houston Rockets to two titles and admitted he’d be willing to take on the job.

Once “Coach K” declined and disappointed Laker Nation, Tomjanovic became the LA’s lead bench tactician after signing a five-year $30 million deal. Kobe Bryant, Lamar Odom and the aging Vlade Divac were the leaders of that team. They finished with a 34-48 record and were booted out of the postseason race with a few weeks to spare.

Under Tomjanovich, the Lakers had a 24-19 win-loss slate at the halfway point of the season. Health issues, however, became a big problem for the new coach.

As the coach’s condition got worse, the LA Lakers’ play also deteriorated. Rudy Tomjanovich ultimately resigned despite Kobe Bryant’s reluctance to see him go. Phil Jackson was hired again the following season.

