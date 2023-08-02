"Only swaggy can": Former Lakers star Nick Young takes to Twitter to defend his appearance in jorts

Nick Young was one of the most eccentric players in the NBA. Referred to as 'Swaggy P,' the former Golden State Warriors champion was a fan-favorite, regardless of which franchise he was representing.

However, there are some fair questions regarding Young's fashion choices. On Aug. 1, he noted on Twitter how he had gone viral for playing basketball in jeans shorts.

He tweeted:

"You know you lit when you can wear Jean shorts to to hoop and the world go crazy only swaggy can"

Hooping in jeans is never easy, as the material limits the range of motion available and the shooting mechanics. Jean shorts may be different, as the knees still have the range of motion required to shoot with form and technique while also crossovering and changing directions at pace.

Nevertheless, jean shorts are still a bit restrictive and are not designed to be used for basketball. Nevertheless, Young is a pioneer when it comes to fashion. It also helps that Young is a former NBA player, so the impact of hooping in jeans is less on somebody with muscle memory and training.

Draymond Green reportedly tried to punch Nick Young

Last summer, Draymond Green made headlines after an incident with Jordan Poole.

The future Hall of Fame forward punched his teammate during a training camp practice. In recent weeks, the incident has become a talking point once again, as the Warriors traded Poole to the Washington Wizards.

However, it would appear that Green's behavior was not an isolated incident. According to Nick Young, who spent the 2017-18 season with the Warriors, Green also tried to punch him during the build-up to the season.

"Draymond try that same punch with me lol ist something about corner dudes he hate lol," Young said.

Fortunately, Green's incident with Nick Young didn't have the same negative effect on the Warriors as it did with Poole last year. That's something Green has admitted that it hurt the locker room chemistry heading into the 2022-23 season.

Nick Young, meanwhile, was often viewed as a joker during his tenure in the NBA. During his 12-year career, he turned up for the Washington Wizards, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Warriors and Denver Nuggets, before calling time at the age of 33.

He played 720 regular-season NBA games, but it's safe to say not a single one of them was while wearing jeans short.

