"Only talks trash when he's up": NBA fans berate Devin Booker for hitting Mikal Bridges 3-point celebration in his face

Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges had been teammates for nearly five years in Phoenix. The Suns broke their partnership when they made Bridges the center of a trade package for former Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. “Brooklyn Bridges,” who is now arguably the Nets’ best defender, spent time guarding both Booker and Durant during Wednesday’s matchup.

Late in the game, Booker hit a 3-pointer over the outstretched hands of Bridges that pushed the Suns’ lead to 134-118. While heading back to play defense, “Book” decided to troll his former teammate by replicating Bridges’ trademark celebration after making a triple.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Devin Booker’s action came under fire on X, formerly Twitter:

“Luka was right, Booker only talks trash when he’s up”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Luka Doncic reference is regarding the Slovenian’s comments about the way Booker reportedly talks trash. “Luka Legend” ripped the Suns' star during the 2022 playoffs for talking smack with Phoenix ahead 2-0 in the series against the Dallas Mavericks. The testy exchanges between the two heated up when the Suns held a 3-2 advantage in the Western Conference semifinals.

The ultra-confident Doncic backed up his talk by leading the Mavericks to an upset over the top-seeded Suns. He put on a show in Phoenix to lead his team to a blowout victory in Game 7. Devin Booker’s trash talk aged badly starting the first half of the winner-take-all decider.

Mikal Bridges was on that Suns team that Luka Doncic embarrassed. “Brooklyn Bridges” shares a close relationship with Booker even after the blockbuster trade that pushed him out of Phoenix for Kevin Durant.

Devin Booker got his revenge on Wednesday against Mikal Bridges and Nets

On Dec. 13 last year, the Brooklyn Nets went to Phoenix to square off against the Suns. The matchup was highly anticipated for two reasons. It was Kevin Durant’s first game against his former team and the Suns were debuting their big three of Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

On paper, it should have been an overwhelming victory for the home team that had the star-studded lineup. Booker had a game-high 34 points to go with a team-best 12 assists but the Suns lost. Mikal Bridges had 21 points but it was work on the defensive end that analysts raved about.

Expand Tweet

Brooklyn’s star showed off his versatility by practically guarding everyone on Phoenix’s roster outside of Jusuf Nurkic. Cameron Johnson, another former Sun that was included in the Durant trade, had 15 points and also made his impact on defense. The two excitedly celebrated their victory on the court they once called home.

On Wednesday, Devin Booker and the Suns had their revenge. After a close first half, Phoenix, behind Durant’s 11 third-quarter points, blew the game wide open. Booker’s trolling of Mikal Bridges was the icing on Phoenix’s 136-120 victory.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!