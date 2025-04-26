"Only watch this series for entertainment": NBA fans pull out popcorn as Dame Lillard-Tyrese Haliburton trash-talk goes viral

Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard have been going back-and-forth since the Pacers-Bucks first-round series kicked off. The Bucks got a win on the board against Indiana on Friday. Milwaukee won 117-101, following a 37-point performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Gary Trent Jr. was also key in the win, finishing his night with 37 points and making nine 3-pointers. Following Milwaukee’s win, the Pacers lead 2-1 in the series. With their seasons on the line, Haliburton and Lillaard have gotten into a verbal spat during each game in the playoff series.
Their interaction from Friday’s game has gone viral on social media as fans enjoyed the drama.
"😂😂I only watch this series for entertainment purposes. Pacers in 5,” one fan said.
“Siakam lowkey spitting Dame just like to yap 🤣,” another fan said.
“Hali becoming my fav player in the league he a S tier rage baiter 😭😭,” said another fan.
Some fans pointed towards Lillard talking trash despite playing badly:
'Dame so bothered by Hallburton and he let his team down shooting 2-12,” one fan said.
Dame Lillard is playing below his level in the 2025 NBA playoffs
The 2025 NBA playoffs have been tough for Damian Lillard. He missed Milwaukee's first game against the Pacers, as he was recovering from a blood clot. Since returning, He has made two appearances, recording 10.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
He's shooting an abysmal 24% from the field and 18.8% from 3-point range. As a result of his poor form, the Bucks have struggled, dropping two games to the Pacers. The second half of Milwaukee's star duo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has been the complete opposite, though.
He has put the Bucks on his back and recording 35.7 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists through the first three games of the Eastern Conference first round. The 34-year-old needs to pick up the slack if the Bucks wish to get through the first round.
Milwaukee needs a hint of Lillard from the 2024 playoffs, when he recorded 31.3 points, 5.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds through four games. Bucks fans will hope to see him break out of his slump and return to his best.
