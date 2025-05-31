"Only way to keep him with the Lakers": Fans abuzz as Luka Doncic joins forces with LeBron James and Steve Nash for rare podcast appearance 

Fans reacted as LeBron James invited LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic to join him and Steve Nash on their Mind the Game podcast. The Instagram page of the podcast shared photographs of the upcoming episode. Pictures show Doncic talking about basketball with Nash and James.

Fans couldn’t be more excited about this upcoming collaboration and have voiced their excitement on social media.

“We needed that 👏 LeBronCic is my fav duo ever,” one said.

“Only way to keep him with the Lakers,” another chimed in.

“Glad to see this crop of older players show love unlike there predecessors,” one opined.

One fan brought up Kendrick Perkins, claiming that the former NBA star could have an issue with LeBron James not inviting any black teammates on his podcast:

“Perk and first take somewhere arguing why he didn’t invite his black teammate on the pod.”

One fan pointed out the difference in emotion displayed by Doncic while speaking to Nash and James:

“The difference in emotion between the second and third pic is crazy 😂.”

"Loving all of the content fellas, can't wait to hear with LBJ, Nash, And Luka Speak about," said another fan.

Fans reacting to Luka Doncic’s appearance on LeBron James and Steve Nash’s podcast

Luka Doncic was subjected to a lot of criticism following the Lakers' early playoff exit

Lakers fans began to dream of a title as soon as the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade was announced. Unfortunately, things didn't go to plan, as Doncic and Co. were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. The Slovenian superstar was stellar, recording 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists through five playoff games.

However, what caught the eyes of most fans wasn't Doncic's fabulous production on offense. Instead, he was singled out for his poor work on defense and eventually blamed for the Lakers' loss to the Timberwolves. Many used the Dallas Mavericks' comments about Doncic's health to suggest that his weight held him back from giving his best.

Doncic, who's admired for his killer mentality, will likely use this criticism as fuel and come back better next season. It would be a scary sight for the league if he comes back as a better defender.

