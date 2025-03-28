"Opened the door"- Skip Bayless doesn't pull back on calling out LeBron James for leaking defense vs Bulls

LeBron James made a key mistake in the LA Lakers’ 119-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. With LA up 115-113 with 7.1 seconds left, the four-time MVP’s casual inbound pass to Austin Reaves was stolen by Josh Giddey. The Australian set up a wide-open Coby White, who nailed a 25-footer to push the Bulls ahead 116-115.

Lakers coach JJ Redick called a timeout as bedlam broke out inside the United Center. James sullenly looked at the scoreboard during the huddle as Bulls fans erupted in celebration.

Skip Bayless promptly reacted after the play:

“LeBron's careless in-bounds turnover opened the door for a quick 3 that put the Lakers in jeopardy.”

Before the error, James and Austin Reaves also miscommunicated in another inbound play. They doubled Nikola Vucevic, who quickly whipped a pass to Patrick Williams in the corner for a 3-pointer. The four-time MVP had left Williams to help Reaves put pressure on Vucevic.

After Coby White made a 3-pointer, the LA Lakers regained the lead following a layup by Austin Reaves. With 3.1 seconds left, Giddy dribbled from the backcourt and heaved a 46-footer in front of LeBron James for the game-winning basket. The Chicago Bulls, which trailed by 18 points in the fourth quarter, pulled the rug from under their star-studded visitors.

LeBron James finished the game with 17 points, 12 assists, five rebounds, and two steals. He went 8-for-20, including 0-for-5 from behind the arc.

Fans react to Skip Bayless’ comment about LeBron James following the four-time MVP’s errant pass

Skip Bayless is one of LeBron James’ loudest and most consistent critics. When James made the errant pass late against the Bulls, it did not take long for the veteran talk show host to comment.

Fans promptly reacted to Bayless’ tweet:

“He’s too focused on your old buddy”

One fan said:

“Goat wouldn’t do that.”

Another fan added:

“Lebron is now -75 on the court this season. Don’t tell me that is not relevant

“LeBron is hurting this team”

@ThunderUPS85 continued:

“Do the Lakers still want the Thunder?”

@MicahHawk6 commented:

“LeFlop is a joke. Jordan is laughing so hard right now!”

Skip Bayless was right when he said LeBron James “opened the door” for the Chicago Bulls. James was not the only one to blame, though. The LA Lakers collapsed in the fourth quarter after leading by as many as 18 points. Chicago decisively won the last 12 minutes, 44-26 to pull the rug from under James and Co.

