"Opening night is ring ceremony. That means families are going to be in town" - Former NBA champion questions Golden State Warriors' ability to handle 'tension' on opening night

Draymond Green's return to the Golden State Warriors presents a promising picture of the team's future. However, with the opening night a few days away, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins raised some important questions regarding the team's dynamics.

The Golden State Warriors faced a lot of scrutiny in light of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation. Considering the impact it had on the team's dynamic, several questions were raised about team chemistry going forward.

Green made the decision to step away to recover on his own while also giving the team some space. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also mentioned that Green's actions had a significant impact on the team's chemistry.

In light of the Warriors' recent controversies, Kendrick Perkins raised some valid questions regarding the team's current situation on NBA Today.

Perkins highlighted how Kerr's comments about Green losing the trust of the team would have affected the forward. However, considering Green's return to the team, Perkins addressed another pressing issue.

With regards to the Warriors' opening night, he said:

"Here's the biggest problem I have, and it's the biggest problem they're going to have to fix. Opening night is ring ceremony. That means families are going to be in town.

"So how are you going to make this atmosphere comfortable? How're you going to make people feel right? How're you going to ease the tension? Because there's going to be tension."

Reiterating that he'd faced a similar situation where his former teammates often disagreed with each other, Perkins offered a solution to the Warriors' issues. He said that Green and his people would have to reach out to Poole and his representatives to make amends.

The situation itself escalated drastically. While Green stepped away from the team, Green's mother, Mary Babers-Green, also got involved in the issue.

Draymond Green returning to the team in time for the last preseason game and opening night is a promising sight. And with Jordan Poole advocating against Green's suspension, the Warriors will hope to see the issue put to rest.

A turbulent road ahead for the Golden State Warriors

The incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole is certainly one the Golden State Warriors would like to move past, considering the impact such an event can have on a team with title aspirations.

The road ahead is turbulent. However, the Warriors have begun the process of healing. Green's return to the team is the first sign of this.

While the return itself isn't a surprise, Poole advocating against Green's suspension is a promising note.

Jordan Poole was reportedly consulted regarding the decision to suspend Green for his actions. As per Marc J. Spears, Poole deemed such an action "unnecessary."

This is positive news as it gives the forward an opportunity to earn back the trust of his teammates and the Warriors organization as a whole.

With only one game left prior to their season-opener against the LA Lakers, the Warriors are likely to see Draymond Green return to the floor.

