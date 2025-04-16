Openly gay reporter believes Anthony Edwards has grown since fallout over homophobic comments

Anthony Edwards entered the league with high praise. Even though the 2020 NBA Draft didn't occur as usual because of the pandemic, there was more than enough footage of him and his impressive skills.

Edwards immediately won the fans over with his charisma and his playful nature. He didn't seem to take himself seriously off the court, but he was an absolute demon on it.

However, his reputation took a big toll during his third season. He uploaded a video on social media using some offensive language towards a homosexual couple. While he was swift to delete it and apologize, the damage was already done.

That's why, during a Reddit AMA season with openly gay reporter Chris Hine, writer for The Minnesota Tribune and author of his upcoming biography, he clarified that he didn't give those comments a lot of thought:

"I do touch on the homophobic comments when discussing his third season, which is when that happened," he said. "However, I will say I don't dwell on them or make it a big deal in the book. "

Hine said Edwards made a mistake but, more importantly, the young shooting guard also knew it. He allowed him to learn from it, and their relationship is in a good place right now.

"I've said this before, but as an openly gay sports reporter who covers Ant, it did not affect my relationship with him overall," Hine added. "I like to extend people the chance to learn from their mistakes. I hope people do the same with me when I mess up. So it was kind of like that for me, and we haven't had an issue ever about that."

Anthony Edwards will try to take the Timberwolves back to the WCF

The Minnesota Timberwolves went through some ups and downs this season, but they closed out the year on a high note. Despite spending most of the campaign in Play-In Tournament spots, they one-upped the Golden State Warriors to secure the No. 6 seed.

They will now square off vs. the LA Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. That will allow Anthony Edwards to get back at Luka Doncic after the Dallas Mavericks star knocked them out of the Western Conference Finals last season.

Edwards averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in the regular season, and he will have to drive those numbers up to get his team past LeBron James & Co.

