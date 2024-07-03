"Orlando hoarding all these centers for no reason at all" - NBA fans divided over Magic resigning 2 centers amid free agency buzz

After a promising season for the young Orlando Magic, it was interesting to see how they'd handle the roster in the offseason, particularly in the case of Moritz Wagner. It's safe to say now that the big man is staying in Orlando under a new contract, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the report, the Magic big man is set to make $22 million under his brand new two-year contract with the team. He averaged 10 points off the bench in back-to-back years and has proven to be vital in their second unit. The fit has been seamless after struggling to find a proper team to call home.

Several NBA fans shared their mixed reactions in the comments section in response to the post.

"Orlando hoarding all these centers for no reason at all."

Meanwhile, X user (@EVRYDAYCarter) was ecstatic to have the Magic center retained on the team as he highlighted the value he brings from the bench.

"Mo Wagner back! Super efficient scorer and rebounder off the bench, dominates opposing bench bigs. 11M per year not so bad to keep one of your Top three cornerstones happy also," the fan posted.

X user (@TheWinnersLounge) had the same sentiment as the previous comment where he sees the potential in keeping the Wagner brothers together.

"Good resign. Keep the Wagners together. This is a good deal for the Magic. Keep it going Orlando," the fan posted.

Moreover, X user (@IQfor3) argued that the Magic would struggle to play all of their centers throughout a regular season.

"Stealing all the bigs ya'll can't even play them all," the fan posted.

X user (@Jubbitie) acknowledged the importance of securing his future with the team but pointed out the contract being too much in value for a player of his caliber.

"They had to lock him up but I do think it's a bit of an overpay," the fan posted.

Regardless of what fans had to say, Moritz Wagner is here to say and is envisioned to be an important piece for the team's success moving forward. At the same time, it is an interesting move by the team's front office considering they resigned Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac.

Moritz Wagner talked about solidifying his role with the Orlando Magic

To be a journeyman in the first four seasons of one's NBA career is a tough pill for any professional athlete to swallow. However, Wagner has now found a home with the Orlando Magic while being successful in carving out a role that best suits the needs of the team, as per Orlando Magic HQ's Luke Scotchie.

"Being able to figure out a niche, being able to figure out a true role for yourself," Wagner said, "having people around you that hold you accountable on a daily basis and want you to learn, want you to grow and bring you together. It's a true privilege and I'm very excited to be [where I am right now].

Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner

Being a prominent and reliable presence is an attribute many NBA players often reach or experience throughout their tenure. Most players have grown accustomed to constantly being traded by teams to the point that they have become numb to it.

However, Wagner has thrived as a backup center with Orlando due to his strong presence at the rim with his rebounding effort and imposing defense. Moreover, his tenure with the team has become all the more worth it because he plays on the court alongside his brother Franz.

