Orlando Magic 105-111 Golden State Warriors: Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry's 40-point masterpiece

The Orlando Magic visited the Golden State Warriors on Thursday but Stephen Curry was not a very welcoming host.

The 32-year-old was scorching from three-point range, nailing 10 of them in a 111-105 Warriors victory. The two-time MVP made 54% of his shots from the field in a game that featured his incredible ballhandling, shooting and all-around brilliance. He added eight rebounds, five assists and four steals to his ledger.

Meanwhile, the Magic had difficulty making baskets, despite the huge size advantage, and just couldn't make the winning plays when they mattered most.

Check out what fans and the media had to say on Twitter about the incredible Orlando Magic-Golden State Warriors game:

Stephen Curry made a couple of crazy shots in the second quarter

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is a shotmaker par excellence, and he showed it with this three. He shook his head afterward, perhaps signifying how unstoppable he was feeling.

Curry shaking his head cause he has nonexistent teammates — NvR_Good ☘️💙❤️ (@NvR_Good) February 12, 2021

However, the Golden State Warriors soon cooled off, and the Orlando Magic took advantage of the misses with their height advantage. The Magic had no point guards for the game, making this match pretty even. "Height is might" became the theme of the second quarter.

36-18 Magic in the second quarter after Warriors led 29-19 at the end of the first.



Orlando has EIGHT healthy players and no point guards.



Curry w/18 on 6-for-10 from 3, Wiggins 11, Oubre 10



Awful bench minutes that flipped game back ORL's way — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) February 12, 2021

The Golden State Warriors created separation between themselves and the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter

The Golden State Warriors, playing 6-foot-7 Draymond Green at the center position, were giving the Orlando Magic's 6-foot-11 Nikola Vucevic everything they had defensively, and it was paying off. The Magic big man was shooting 30 percent from the floor halfway through the fourth quarter.

Stephen Curry was a scoring machine in this game. Though he's not that old, one Twitter user noticed how he's being referred to as an elderly player in broadcasts. Hilarious! A LeBron James poser account complimented Curry, too.

Let's not forget that the Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross made an unusual basket, one that he didn't even plan on. If it counts for two points then it's good, right?

Loving all the "32-year-old Stephen Curry is the oldest man on earth" vibes on Warriors broadcasts this year. It is simply amazing to watch an elderly man hit these half-court jump shots. 🤗 — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) February 12, 2021

This is why Stephen Curry is the second best player in the NBA — LeBron James ➐ (@uKingJames) February 12, 2021

In the end, the Golden State Warriors outlasted the Orlando Magic with a combination of precise offense and pesky defense.

While Curry powered the Warriors' offense with his 40 points, Draymond Green's defense was just as crucial to the win. He was a plus-13 for the game with eight points, six rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and two blocks.

No place like home. pic.twitter.com/lDxTyyh5aW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 12, 2021

How hot was Stephen Curry in this game? After the final buzzer sounded, Curry had already made 10-of-19 threes but he had to do a heat check with this scoop shot from 3-point range that hit nothing but net. A few other users commented on the unworldly accuracy of Curry's shot-making ability.

The 10 threes for the game is the 17th of Stephen Curry's career, which is astounding once you consider how it's not a normal occurrence even for the game's most elite shooters.

I came to twitter for this clip only, glad you had it..Steph is unreal man!! — Sworen (@SworenSahu) February 12, 2021

that was a casual crazy shot. lol — D-Money (@dmizzlez100) February 12, 2021

Stephen Curry has his 17th career game with 10 3-pointers. That is more than the next 5 players on the list combined (16).



Klay Thompson, James Harden, Damian Lillard, JR Smith and Zach LaVine have 16 games with 10 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/ErQc0Ro7Se — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 12, 2021

Stephen Curry tonight:



40 points🔥🔥🔥

5 assists🐐🐐🐐

8 rebounds😳😳😳

All with only 2 free throws👀👀👀



Say it with me now M V P🏆🏆🏆 — 💛Zach💙🪐☄️(14-12) (@Zach_MVP) February 12, 2021

Warriors are about to match their total wins from last season but I was told Stephen Curry needs to be surrounded by stars to produce. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) February 12, 2021

With the win, the Golden State Warriors are now 14-12 and remain eighth in the Western Conference. The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, drop to 9-17 on the year and are in danger of completely bottoming out.

