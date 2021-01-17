Orlando Magic 115-122 Brooklyn Nets: Twitter explodes as James Harden takes over in debut

The Brooklyn Nets rallied in the second half to take down the Orlando Magic in James Harden's highly-anticipated Nets debut on Saturday. James Harden made quite the first impression, earning a triple-double and combining for 74 points with Kevin Durant. This was the Nets' 8th win of this NBA season, and the addition of James Harden has already proven beneficial for the franchise as they await Kyrie Irving's return.

James Harden erupts for triple-double in Brooklyn Nets debut

Kevin Durant appeared to play well with new Brooklyn Nets star James Harden

The leading scorer of the game was Kevin Durant, who finished with 42 points. The 32-year-old seemed to play well alongside Harden as the Brooklyn Nets came together after a rough first half to secure a much-needed victory. With the win, the Nets improve to 8-6 and hold the 5th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Here's what James Harden had to say in his post-game interview:

"It felt really good. Individually, I gotta stop turning the basketball over, but that comes with team chemistry. When youre playing with really, really good players, its easy... My stats don't mean anything tonight. "

This is a demeanor we have not seen from James Harden recently, and perhaps this is a new beginning for him in the star-studded city of Brooklyn.

While many are still unsure of the potential of this Brooklyn Nets team, their performance against the Orlando Magic has given the league a little look at what it could be.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Harden's debut in Brooklyn:

How about these numbers for a debut? James Harden: 32 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds, 4 steals ... and OK, 9 turnovers - new teammates, new offense. But how about KD with 42 points on five threes? HERE COME THE NETS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2021

James Harden is the first player in NBA history with a 30-point triple-double in his debut.



32 PTS

12 REB

14 AST

4 STL



That’s also the most assists in a Nets debut ever. pic.twitter.com/hFRUTFOf1H — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 17, 2021

It’s clear in his Nets debut that Harden can be a tremendous point guard if he wants (and still score 24 or so a night). If Kyrie accepts playing primarily off the ball when they’re on the floor together, danger lurks for opponents. — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) January 17, 2021

Last thing I’ll say about Harden today but bookmark this tweet:



When the Nets make the Finals — and DEFINITELY if the Nets win it all — please never ever say “Harden’s style doesn’t work in the playoffs”



It’s about who else is on your team. Always has been. Period. — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) January 17, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot to be excited about after this victory, but their work is far from done. They still have some ground to cover if they are going to surpass the top teams in the Eastern Conference, as they currently sit 3 games out of first place.

The Nets will be eager for Kyrie Irving to come back to fill out their roster. However, the arrival of James Harden has certainly nullified the Kyrie issues for now.

Here are more Twitter reactions to the Nets' victory over the Magic:

The Nets after winning without Kyrie: pic.twitter.com/0In5det9nR — HOOPS TALK (@HOOPSTALK14) January 17, 2021

Hear from @JHarden13 (32 PTS, 12 REB, 14 AST) after he became the first player in NBA history to tally a 30-point triple-double in his debut with a new team!@BrooklynNets x #BrooklynTogether pic.twitter.com/l3GrRMw7Mm — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets will next play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, January 18th, for a potential Eastern Conference Finals preview.

The Orlando Magic fell to 6-7 with this loss and will play the New York Knicks on Monday for a chance to get back to winning ways.