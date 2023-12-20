Orlando Magic home court gets a new name & fans are not happy about it: "Just as lame as Amway"

The Orlando Magic are the latest NBA team to have a name change to their home arena. After videos surfaced of the new look, fans were quick to share their thoughts of disapproval.

Wednesday will mark the first day that the Orlando Magic's arena will be known as the KIA Center. Prior to this change, Amway had the naming rights to the arena since it opened in 2010. The company also was the name of the previous arena that the Magic played in.

When the new outside look of the area made its way to social media, fans let it known how displeased they were with the name change.

Wednesday will also mark the first home game the Magic play under their new arena name. They are slated to face off against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Orlando Magic shocked many through the first quarter of the season

This name change couldn't come at a better time for the Orlando Magic. After years of being towards the bottom of the standings, the young squad appears to be turning things around.

Through their first 25 games, the Magic sit at 16-9. This is good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference, trailing the third-seed Philadelphia 76ers by only a game and a half.

Orlando embraced a youth movement a few years back, and the move looks to be paying off for them. Along with being a top team in the Eastern Conference right now, they have a batch of promising young talent on the roster.

The pillars of the franchise now are young forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. In the early stages of their careers, both players are showing the potential to be stars. Banchero is currently averaging 21.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. As for Wagner, he is averaging a stat line of 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Banchero and Wagner are not the only promising talents to come out of the Magic's rebuild. Jalen Suggs has managed to carve out a role for himself, and Cole Anthony is playing like one of the top sixth men in the league.

There is no telling if the Magic will keep this stellar pace, but things are trending in the right direction for them. Going through a name change now is fitting as they look to be taking a big step towards being a competitive squad once again.