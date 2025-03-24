Orlando Magic injury report: Latest on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's status as 6 players on injury list for Lakers game (Mar. 24)

The Orlando Magic will host the LA Lakers in a crucial regular-season game on Monday. Ahead of the matchup, the Magic have listed six players on the injury report, but the good news for fans is that both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are healthy and will be playing against the Lakers.

Ad

Banchero will face the Lakers for the first time this season, while Wagner has already made an impact, helping the Magic secure a thrilling win in Los Angeles earlier in the season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Cole Anthony (left big toe strain) and Trevelin Queen (left ankle sprain) are both listed as questionable for the game. Anthony has missed the last two games, while Queen has been sidelined for the past four. Their availability for Monday's game will depend on how they feel leading up to tip-off.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Mac McClung (two-way G League), Jalen Suggs (right knee trochlea cartilage tear), Ethan Thompson (two-way G League) and Mo Wagner (left knee torn ACL) have already been ruled out of the game against the Lakers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Orlando Magic had a strong start to the season and at one point, it seemed they might finish in the top four of the Eastern Conference standings. However, the team has faced challenges recently and now sits in eighth place with a 33-38 record through 71 games. The Magic have lost six of their last 10 games.

Where to watch Orlando Magic vs. LA Lakers game?

The Orlando Magic vs. LA Lakers game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet LA (local) and FDSFL (local). Pre-game coverage will begin one hour prior to tip-off. For streaming options, the game will be available on NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website, with regional restrictions possibly applying.

The game will be played on Monday, March 23, at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback