  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Paolo Banchero
  • Orlando Magic injury report: Latest on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's status as 6 players on injury list for Lakers game (Mar. 24)

Orlando Magic injury report: Latest on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's status as 6 players on injury list for Lakers game (Mar. 24)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Mar 24, 2025 10:48 GMT
San Antonio Spurs v Orlando Magic - Source: Getty
Orlando Magic injury report: Latest on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's status as 6 players on injury list for Lakers game (Mar. 24). (Image Source: Getty)

The Orlando Magic will host the LA Lakers in a crucial regular-season game on Monday. Ahead of the matchup, the Magic have listed six players on the injury report, but the good news for fans is that both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are healthy and will be playing against the Lakers.

Ad

Banchero will face the Lakers for the first time this season, while Wagner has already made an impact, helping the Magic secure a thrilling win in Los Angeles earlier in the season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Cole Anthony (left big toe strain) and Trevelin Queen (left ankle sprain) are both listed as questionable for the game. Anthony has missed the last two games, while Queen has been sidelined for the past four. Their availability for Monday's game will depend on how they feel leading up to tip-off.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Mac McClung (two-way G League), Jalen Suggs (right knee trochlea cartilage tear), Ethan Thompson (two-way G League) and Mo Wagner (left knee torn ACL) have already been ruled out of the game against the Lakers.

Ad
Ad

The Orlando Magic had a strong start to the season and at one point, it seemed they might finish in the top four of the Eastern Conference standings. However, the team has faced challenges recently and now sits in eighth place with a 33-38 record through 71 games. The Magic have lost six of their last 10 games.

Where to watch Orlando Magic vs. LA Lakers game?

The Orlando Magic vs. LA Lakers game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet LA (local) and FDSFL (local). Pre-game coverage will begin one hour prior to tip-off. For streaming options, the game will be available on NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website, with regional restrictions possibly applying.

The game will be played on Monday, March 23, at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी