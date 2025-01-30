Orlando Magic Injury Report: Latest on Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs' status for game vs Blazers (Jan. 30)

The Orlando Magic are set to face the Portland Trail Blazers in an interconference regular-season matchup on Thursday. Orlando's season has taken a downturn, with the team losing eight of its last 10 games. However, a positive development has been the successful return of stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner from injury.

Banchero has played in the Magic’s last nine games, while Wagner has appeared in the previous three. Both players are expected to be available against the Blazers as neither is listed on the team’s injury report.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, Jalen Suggs has endured an injury-plagued season. The young guard recently returned to action after missing several games due to a back issue. Just as the Magic were regaining full health, Suggs suffered another setback, experiencing discomfort from a left quad contusion.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Suggs is listed as "questionable" for the Blazers game, and his availability will depend on how he feels before tip-off.

Meanwhile, Gary Harris (left hamstring strain) is listed as "probable," increasing the likelihood of his return to action against the Western Conference opponent.

Expand Tweet

At one point, the Magic were performing impressively despite missing their two key players, Banchero and Wagner. Now that both stars are back in action, the responsibility falls on them to reignite the team’s campaign by building momentum and securing wins. As it stands, the Magic hold a 24-24 record through 48 games this season.

Where to watch Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

The Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Magic vs. Blazers game will be telecast live on KATU (local), KUNP (local) and FDSFL (local) while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.