Orlando Magic reveal jersey numbers for Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner: Here's what the 2021 NBA Draft picks will wear to start the next season

The Orlando Magic had a surprisingly successful draft night considering they were able to snag Jalen Suggs with their 5th overall pick. The 2021 NBA draft was said to have four superstars, and the Magic were expected to have to settle considering they were just outside that bracket.

However, the Toronto Raptors’ surprise move to opt for center Scottie Barnes worked in Magic’s favor, and they now have a bonafide potential superstar who is set to make an impact right from his rookie year. With their 8th overall pick, the Orlando Magic opted for German Power forward Franz Wagner, the younger brother of NBA player Moritz Wagner. The Magic were also quick to announce the official jersey numbers of their two newest stars.

2021 NBA Draft: Orlando Magic reveal jersey numbers of Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner

Point-Guard Jalen Suggs will wear the number 4 jersey while Franz Wagner has been given the number 21 jersey by the Orlando Magic. While Wagner is a big power forward who has decent passing skills and is comfortable playing pick and rolls, Jalen Suggs is a point-guard who is said to have everything in order to succeed in the NBA.

Wagner averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists for Michigan last season and is comfortable using his size and length to physically dominate opponents. While it might take a bit of physical development to have the same impact in the NBA, Wagner adds defensive steel and is a high IQ player who can make an impact on both ends of the court.

The one weakness that Wagner currently possesses is his troubles with attacking the rim with consistency. However, that is a skill set that he can work on in the coming time. Orlando Magic fans will be genuinely excited about the prospect of a potential superstar in the form of Jalen Suggs. Suggs is said to have a “clutch gene” in his game and is often likened to Jrue Holiday.

Suggs is a clutch overall shooter with elite athleticism and offensive awareness. He averaged more than 16 points, 4.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 last season for Gonzaga and has shown a basketball maturity far beyond his years. While Wagner might initially be part of the rotation at PF, Jalen Suggs is expected to emerge as the starting point-guard for the Orlando Magic next season.

