“LeBron’s my favorite player… Right now Tatum, Anthony Davis” - Orlando Magic rookie says he patterns his game after LeBron James and 10x All-Star, says he likes watching bigger guys who can do a lot

As a new group of rookies prepares to enter the NBA, an Orlando Magic rookie spoke about whom he patterns his game after. Paolo Banchero recently spoke about tailoring his game after LeBron James and a 10-time All-Star.

For young athletes, finding a player to model their game after is a great way to improve their playing skills. While they are doubtful of becoming the same player, younger players can develop similarities to the veteran.

By adding enough skills from enough different players, a young player develops a style of their own. Banchero emulated LA Lakers stars James and Carmelo Anthony.

In an "All the Smoke" podcast interview, Banchero spoke about loving James and Anthony:

"I kind of have my own just way of playing. I mean, LeBron's my favorite player. I mean LeBron and Melo growing up, like, I love those twp. Those two guys are, like, two of my very favorites. Then, right now, (Jayson) Tatum, Anthony Davis. Guys like watching bigger guys who can do a lot of things.

"Just watching a lot of them, but then, the same time, trying to do you."

Banchero is young enough to have seen James and Anthony play for almost as long as he has been alive. The two debuted in the NBA before Banchero's first birthday, and now he could face them both.

Orlando's rookie forward modeled his game after the versatile big men he will face next season. The Magic will need their rookie to hold his own, and Banchero believes he can do it.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews “I have a chip on my shoulder … I just want to go out there and prove why I’m the No. 1 pick every game.”



Caught up with new Magic forward Paolo Banchero at Summer League for NBA Today: “I have a chip on my shoulder … I just want to go out there and prove why I’m the No. 1 pick every game.”Caught up with new Magic forward Paolo Banchero at Summer League for NBA Today: https://t.co/vgdcwKDwMs

If Banchero can deliver on what he said at the summer league, he could establish himself as significant for the next generation.

Paolo Banchero's game has the Orlando Magic rookie drawing comparisons to NBA greats

NBA minds believe that Paolo Banchero has similarities to his favorite players.

While Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero has a long way to go in his career, people are high on his potential. Orlando loved him enough to make him the No. 1 pick, but others believe his ability is similar to his favorite players.

One former NBA executive believes Banchero could be a hybrid of LeBron James and another superstar, Kevin Durant.

Pete Guelli @PeteGuelli If it is possible for a player to be a cross between Lebron and Kevin Durant. It’s Paolo Banchero. If it is possible for a player to be a cross between Lebron and Kevin Durant. It’s Paolo Banchero.

An NBA draft analyst compared Banchero to his other favorite player: Carmelo Anthony.

Paul Biancardi @PaulBiancardi Paolo Banchero played like a big bodied Carmelo Anthony. Operating from the wing and pinch post with a jab steps, shot fakes and making shot. He goes into the mid-post with fluid footwork and turnaround jumpers. Efficient with star qualities. Former No.4 recruit in the ESPN 100. Paolo Banchero played like a big bodied Carmelo Anthony. Operating from the wing and pinch post with a jab steps, shot fakes and making shot. He goes into the mid-post with fluid footwork and turnaround jumpers. Efficient with star qualities. Former No.4 recruit in the ESPN 100.

Given that the rookie said he patterned his game off of his two favorite players, the similarities make sense. Now, Banchero must prove he belongs on the same floor as his favorite players.

