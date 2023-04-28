Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero covets adding Victor Wembanyama to team next season

Paolo Banchero is the newly minted Rookie of the Year and led the Orlando Magic this season with 20.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He is part of a budding young core the Magic have built in the past few years.

Orlando made moves for Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr., while dumping veteran salaries. Both players have found a home in Orlando and fit in the system well.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA 🤔 Which team are you hoping wins the Wembanyama sweepstakes? Which team are you hoping wins the Wembanyama sweepstakes? 💭🤔 https://t.co/4b3cbBdEjL

Banchero is one of many young stars brimming with potential on the Magic roster. Franz Wagner scored an impressive 18.6 points per game this season. Lottery picks Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony have fortified the backcourt.

The Orlando Magic have the sixth-best lottery odds in the 2023 draft with 9%. Banchero is hoping they can add even more talent to the young core and is eyeing projected number-one pick Victor Wembanyama.

How would Wembanyama fit with the Magic?

Banchero went on ESPN’s NBA Today and made it known that he would love for the French prodigy to land with Orlando Magic.

“If we were able to add that guy, I think it would take this team to another level,” said Banchero.

Imagine Paolo and Wemby in Orlando next season “If we were able to add [Wembanyama], I think it would take this team to another level.”Imagine Paolo and Wemby in Orlando next season “If we were able to add [Wembanyama], I think it would take this team to another level.”Imagine Paolo and Wemby in Orlando next season 👀 https://t.co/jfz7yEDcd4

Wembanyama is one of the most coveted prospects in NBA draft history. He is listed at 7’2” and possesses guard skills. He can shoot threes without awkward motion and has guard-like handles.

Banchero is aware of the unique skill set Wembanyama possesses.

“He is a player that not many have seen before in terms of his height and skill. How he is able to move at that size really does not make sense when you watch it. Whoever gets him will be lucky. If we get him, I think it will cause a lot of problems for this league,” said Banchero.

Wembanyama would join one of the already tallest rosters in the league. The Orlando Magic have six contributing players that are at least 6’10”. They have a ton of length and multiple big men who can play on the perimeter. Wembanayama would fit in as another giant who can play anywhere on the floor.

The Magic have won the lottery and picked number one overall four times. They used those picks on Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Dwight Howard and Banchero. Webber was traded to Golden State on draft night for Penny Hardaway.

