Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores for April 23 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 2
The Boston Celtics faced the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round clash on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics lead the series 1-0.
Jayson Tatum sat out Game 2, missing the first playoff game of his eight-year NBA career. Boston cruised to a 103-86 Game 1 victory behind Derrick White's 30 points. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 36 points and 11 rebounds.
The series will shift to Orlando for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday. If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled on Tuesday in Boston.
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box scores
Orlando Magic
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Franz Wagner
14
2
3
1
0
1
6-11
0-3
2-2
-3
Paolo Banchero
14
7
3
0
1
0
5-11
1-3
3-6
0
Wendell Carter Jr.
10
6
0
1
0
1
4-6
1-1
1-2
3
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
0
2
0
0
0
0
0-4
0-2
0-0
3
Cory Joseph
5
0
2
2
0
0
2-3
1-2
0-0
7
Caleb Houstan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
Anthony Black
4
1
0
0
0
1
2-5
0-1
0-0
-10
Jonathan Isaac
0
1
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-6
Gary Harris
0
0
1
1
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-6
Cole Anthony
0
0
0
0
0
1
0-1
0-0
0-0
-3
Goga Bitadze
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tristan da Silva
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jett Howard
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Boston Celtics
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Jaylen Brown
14
7
1
0
0
2
4-7
2-2
4-4
1
Al Horford
5
4
1
0
0
0
2-6
1-3
0-1
-4
Kristaps Porziņġis
15
6
0
2
2
0
3-10
0-4
9-12
6
Derrick White
4
3
2
0
0
1
1-4
0-2
2-2
2
Jrue Holiday
4
2
4
0
0
1
2-5
0-2
0-0
3
Payton Pritchard
6
4
0
1
0
1
2-7
1-3
1-2
1
Sam Hauser
0
1
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
3
Luke Kornet
2
1
0
1
0
0
0-0
0-0
2-2
3
Torrey Craig
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
JD Davison
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Neemias Queta
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Baylor Scheierman
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Xavier Tillman
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jordan Walsh
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jayson Tatum
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics game summary
The Boston Celtics had a 23-21 lead over the Orlando Magic at the end of the opening quarter. Jaylen Brown had 12 points and four rebounds on 4-for-7 shooting (2-for-2 from the 3-point line).
Boston extended its lead to 11 in the second quarter, but Orlando trimmed the lead to three heading into the break, 50-47. Kristaps Porzingis led the Celtics with 15 points and six rebounds, while Brown had 14 points and seven boards.
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner scored 14 apiece in the first half for the Magic. They shot a combined 11-for-22. Wendell Carter Jr. added 10 points and six rebounds.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.