Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores for April 23 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 2

The Boston Celtics faced the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round clash on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics lead the series 1-0.

Jayson Tatum sat out Game 2, missing the first playoff game of his eight-year NBA career. Boston cruised to a 103-86 Game 1 victory behind Derrick White's 30 points. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 36 points and 11 rebounds.

The series will shift to Orlando for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday. If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled on Tuesday in Boston.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box scores

Orlando Magic

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Franz Wagner 14 2 3 1 0 1 6-11 0-3 2-2 -3 Paolo Banchero 14 7 3 0 1 0 5-11 1-3 3-6 0 Wendell Carter Jr. 10 6 0 1 0 1 4-6 1-1 1-2 3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-4 0-2 0-0 3 Cory Joseph 5 0 2 2 0 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 7 Caleb Houstan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 Anthony Black 4 1 0 0 0 1 2-5 0-1 0-0 -10 Jonathan Isaac 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Gary Harris 0 0 1 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Cole Anthony 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 -3 Goga Bitadze DNP - - - - - - - - - Tristan da Silva DNP - - - - - - - - - Jett Howard DNP - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaylen Brown 14 7 1 0 0 2 4-7 2-2 4-4 1 Al Horford 5 4 1 0 0 0 2-6 1-3 0-1 -4 Kristaps Porziņġis 15 6 0 2 2 0 3-10 0-4 9-12 6 Derrick White 4 3 2 0 0 1 1-4 0-2 2-2 2 Jrue Holiday 4 2 4 0 0 1 2-5 0-2 0-0 3 Payton Pritchard 6 4 0 1 0 1 2-7 1-3 1-2 1 Sam Hauser 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 3 Luke Kornet 2 1 0 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 3 Torrey Craig DNP - - - - - - - - - JD Davison DNP - - - - - - - - - Neemias Queta DNP - - - - - - - - - Baylor Scheierman DNP - - - - - - - - - Xavier Tillman DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - - Jayson Tatum DNP - - - - - - - - -

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics game summary

The Boston Celtics had a 23-21 lead over the Orlando Magic at the end of the opening quarter. Jaylen Brown had 12 points and four rebounds on 4-for-7 shooting (2-for-2 from the 3-point line).

Boston extended its lead to 11 in the second quarter, but Orlando trimmed the lead to three heading into the break, 50-47. Kristaps Porzingis led the Celtics with 15 points and six rebounds, while Brown had 14 points and seven boards.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner scored 14 apiece in the first half for the Magic. They shot a combined 11-for-22. Wendell Carter Jr. added 10 points and six rebounds.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

