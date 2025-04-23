  • home icon
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores for April 23 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 2

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 24, 2025 00:21 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
The Boston Celtics faced the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series (Image source: Imagn)

The Boston Celtics faced the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round clash on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics lead the series 1-0.

Jayson Tatum sat out Game 2, missing the first playoff game of his eight-year NBA career. Boston cruised to a 103-86 Game 1 victory behind Derrick White's 30 points. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 36 points and 11 rebounds.

The series will shift to Orlando for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday. If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled on Tuesday in Boston.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box scores

Orlando Magic

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Franz Wagner14231016-110-32-2-3
Paolo Banchero14730105-111-33-60
Wendell Carter Jr.10601014-61-11-23
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope0200000-40-20-03
Cory Joseph5022002-31-20-07
Caleb Houstan0000000-10-10-00
Anthony Black4100012-50-10-0-10
Jonathan Isaac0100000-00-00-0-6
Gary Harris0011000-00-00-0-6
Cole Anthony0000010-10-00-0-3
Goga BitadzeDNP---------
Tristan da SilvaDNP---------
Jett HowardDNP---------
Boston Celtics

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaylen Brown14710024-72-24-41
Al Horford5410002-61-30-1-4
Kristaps Porziņġis15602203-100-49-126
Derrick White4320011-40-22-22
Jrue Holiday4240012-50-20-03
Payton Pritchard6401012-71-31-21
Sam Hauser0100000-10-10-03
Luke Kornet2101000-00-02-23
Torrey CraigDNP---------
JD DavisonDNP---------
Neemias QuetaDNP---------
Baylor ScheiermanDNP---------
Xavier TillmanDNP---------
Jordan WalshDNP---------
Jayson TatumDNP---------
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics game summary

The Boston Celtics had a 23-21 lead over the Orlando Magic at the end of the opening quarter. Jaylen Brown had 12 points and four rebounds on 4-for-7 shooting (2-for-2 from the 3-point line).

Boston extended its lead to 11 in the second quarter, but Orlando trimmed the lead to three heading into the break, 50-47. Kristaps Porzingis led the Celtics with 15 points and six rebounds, while Brown had 14 points and seven boards.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner scored 14 apiece in the first half for the Magic. They shot a combined 11-for-22. Wendell Carter Jr. added 10 points and six rebounds.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

