Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 23) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics will lock horns in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series at TD Garden on Wednesday. The defending champions struck first, securing a commanding 103-86 victory in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead.
Interestingly, the Celtics' win didn’t hinge on their star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as both forwards delivered relatively quiet performances by their standards. Despite that, Joe Mazzulla’s squad cruised to a 17-point victory, thanks to standout offensive efforts from Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.
Heading into Game 2, the Celtics will look for Tatum and Brown to regain their rhythm as both are due for a breakout performance. Boston will aim to replicate their all-around dominance from the series opener while focusing on creating easier scoring opportunities for their two stars.
On the other side, the young Magic team faltered under playoff pressure, struggling with fundamental execution. Paolo Banchero and company committed 15 turnovers, which Boston converted into 24 points. Their transition defense was particularly poor, allowing 26 fast break points.
Given Boston's tendency to launch and hit plenty of 3-pointers, Orlando must tighten their perimeter defense and aim to hold the Celtics below 40% shooting from deep. Additionally, veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will need to lean on his championship experience to offer greater support to Banchero and Franz Wagner if the Magic hope to bounce back and even the series.
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Apr. 23
Orlando Magic injury report
The Magic have two players on the injury report ahead of Game 2. Jalen Suggs and Mo Wagner have both been ruled out of the season wing to their respective knee injuries.
Boston Celtics injury report
The Celtics have one player on the injury report ahead of Game 2. Jayson Tatum is listed as doubtful owing to a right distal radius bone bruise.
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 23
Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart
The Magic are likely to start the game with a lineup comprising Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wendell Carter Jr. and Cory Joseph.
Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart
The Celtics are likely to start the game with a lineup comprising Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.
