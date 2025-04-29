Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 5 (April 29) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The first-round series between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic shifts back to TD Garden for Game 5 on Tuesday. The defending champion Celtics are just one win away from eliminating the Magic and advancing to the next round, with three chances to do so. Boston currently leads the series 3-1, having secured victories in Games 1, 2 and 4.

Meanwhile, the Magic find themselves with their backs against the wall, desperate to extend their postseason run. A Game 5 win would keep their playoff hopes alive and provide a much-needed confidence boost for a potential comeback. However, the odds of overcoming a 3-1 deficit remain slim.

The Celtics have rarely been at full strength during this series, yet the Orlando Magic have struggled to figure out how to beat them. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have carried the offensive load admirably, consistently stepping up for Orlando.

However, one of the Magic’s biggest setbacks has been the lack of offensive contribution from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Despite being a two-time NBA champion, Caldwell-Pope has failed to provide meaningful scoring support for Banchero and Wagner. While his defense has been outstanding, the Magic need more from a veteran of his caliber on the offensive end.

In contrast, Boston’s role players have stepped up impressively to support stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Al Horford delivered a massive performance in Game 4 with five blocks, and Derrick White has been a standout across all four games, especially with his clutch 3-point shooting in Game 1.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Injury Reports for April 29

Orlando Magic injury report

The Magic have two players on injury report as Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner will continue to be sidelined.

Boston Celtics injury report

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown is questionable owing to a right knee posterior impingement while Jrue Holiday is ruled out due to a right hamstring strain.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 29

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wendell Carter Jr. and Cory Joseph are projected to lead the starting five for the Magic.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Cory Joseph Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner Paolo Banchero Wendell Carter Jr. Anthony Black Cole Anthony Gary Harris Caleb Houston Jonathan Isaac Trevelin Queen Jett Howard Jett Howard Tristan da Silva Goga Bitadze

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

In Jrue Holiday's absence, coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to start Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Payton Pritchard Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Kristaps Porzingis JD Davison Baylor Scheierman Sam Hauser Al Horford Luke Kornet

Jordan Walsh Xavier Tillman Neemias Queta

