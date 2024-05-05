Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 5, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 7

On Sunday, the Olrando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers series is finally coming to an end. Paolo Banchero and the rag-tag group of young players took care of business on their home floor to force a Game 7.

These two teams find themselves in a win-or-go-home scenario in Game 7. Whichever team comes out on top will advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals and take on the Boston Celtics.

This series has been a war of attrition, with neither team refusing to give an inch. Now, one game will decide which team will be rewarded for their hard-fought effort in this matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Player Stats and Box Scores

Orlando Magic player stats and box scores

Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks FG 3FG FT Franz Wagner 2 1 3 0 1 1-6 0-2 0-0 Paolo Banchero 24 8 2 2 1 6-13 2-4 10-10 Wendell Carter Jr 8 4 0 1 0 3-4 2-2 0-0 Jalen Suggs 3 5 2 0 0 1-5 1-4 0-0 Gary Harris 3 0 0 1 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 Markelle Fultz 4 0 0 1 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 Cole Anthony 4 1 1 0 1 2-2 0-0 0-0 Goga Bitadze DNP Anthony Black DNP Caleb Houstan DNP Jett Howard DNP Joe Ingles 0 1 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Jonathan Isaac 0 1 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Chuma Okeke DNP Mortiz Wagner 3 1 0 1 0 1-2 1-1 0-0

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box scores

Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks FG 3FG FT Max Strus 0 1 1 1 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 Isaac Okoro 2 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 Evan Mobley 4 6 0 0 2 2-4 0-0 0-0 Donovan Mitchell 15 4 3 1 1 3-13 0-3 9-10 Darius Garland 2 0 1 0 0 1-6 0-2 0-0 Marcus Morris Sr 0 2 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Caris LeVert 6 3 0 0 0 2-4 0-1 2-3 Jarrett Allen DNP Damian Jones DNP Sam Merrill 5 1 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 2-2 Georges Niang 0 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 Tristan Thompson 0 2 1 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0