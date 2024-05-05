  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 5, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 7

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 5, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 7

By Kevin McCormick
Modified May 05, 2024 18:31 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA: Playoffs-Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

On Sunday, the Olrando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers series is finally coming to an end. Paolo Banchero and the rag-tag group of young players took care of business on their home floor to force a Game 7.

These two teams find themselves in a win-or-go-home scenario in Game 7. Whichever team comes out on top will advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals and take on the Boston Celtics.

This series has been a war of attrition, with neither team refusing to give an inch. Now, one game will decide which team will be rewarded for their hard-fought effort in this matchup.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Player Stats and Box Scores

Orlando Magic player stats and box scores

PointsReboundsAssistsStealsBlocksFG3FGFT
Franz Wagner213011-60-20-0
Paolo Banchero2482216-132-410-10
Wendell Carter Jr840103-42-20-0
Jalen Suggs352001-51-40-0
Gary Harris300101-31-20-0
Markelle Fultz 400102-40-00-0
Cole Anthony 411012-20-00-0
Goga Bitadze DNP
Anthony Black DNP
Caleb Houstan DNP
Jett Howard DNP
Joe Ingles011000-00-00-0
Jonathan Isaac 011000-00-00-0
Chuma Okeke DNP
Mortiz Wagner 310101-21-10-0

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box scores

PointsReboundsAssistsStealsBlocksFG3FGFT
Max Strus 011100-20-20-0
Isaac Okoro 200001-30-10-0
Evan Mobley 460022-40-00-0
Donovan Mitchell 1543113-130-39-10
Darius Garland 201001-60-20-0
Marcus Morris Sr 020100-00-00-0
Caris LeVert 630002-40-12-3
Jarrett Allen DNP
Damian Jones DNP
Sam Merrill 510001-11-12-2
Georges Niang 010000-20-00-0
Tristan Thompson 021010-10-00-0

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?