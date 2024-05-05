Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 5, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 7
On Sunday, the Olrando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers series is finally coming to an end. Paolo Banchero and the rag-tag group of young players took care of business on their home floor to force a Game 7.
These two teams find themselves in a win-or-go-home scenario in Game 7. Whichever team comes out on top will advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals and take on the Boston Celtics.
This series has been a war of attrition, with neither team refusing to give an inch. Now, one game will decide which team will be rewarded for their hard-fought effort in this matchup.