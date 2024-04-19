Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for NBA Playoffs 2024

The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers seek to extend what has been an eventful NBA season for them well into the postseason as they collide in the opening round of the 2024 playoffs.

A battle of reemerging teams, the playoff showdown between the Magic and Cavaliers is poised to be a toss-up after splitting their four games in the regular season.

Cleveland drew first blood on Dec. 6 when they defeated Orlando at home, 121-111, with All-Star Donovan Mitchell leading the way with 35 points. Five days, later, the Magic bounced back with a 104-94 win on their home turf, led by star forward Paolo Banchero.

Their next two games took the same pattern, with the Cavs winning, 126-99, on Jan. 22 and the Magic exacting payback exactly a month later, 116-109.

Both teams ended the regular season campaign pretty much even, with Cleveland finishing at fourth spot with a 48-34 record, just a game ahead of Orlando (47-35) at fifth.

The Cavaliers are making their second straight playoff appearance while the Magic are back in the postseason after a three-year absence.

Orlando Magic versus Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head numbers last 5 games

The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers have gone back-and-forth in their last five games. Homecourt advantage has worked for both teams in every occasion, save for their last game in the 2022-23 season, where the Cavaliers went to Orlando to defeat the Magic 118-94.

Below is their head-to-head stats in their last five games:

Team Orlando Magic Cleveland Cavaliers PPG 104.8 113.6 RPG 37 41.4 APG 23.2 27 SPG 8 9.2 BPG 5 4.2 TPG 12.4 14.2 FG% 46.4% 50.3% 3-PT FG% 33% 41.2% FT% 75.1% 77.2%

The numbers have the Cavaliers leading in most key stats. More glaring are the scoring, team rebounding and three-point percentage averages, three of the widely recognized weaknesses of the team heading into the playoffs and something Cleveland may continue to capitalize on.

Magic-Cavaliers overall numbers this season

The Orlando Magic and Cleveland were among the steadier teams throughout the regular season and their overall records were a testament to that. They, however, got the job done in varying ways.

Here are their overall numbers this season:

Team Orlando Magic League Rank Cleveland Cavaliers League Rank PPG 110.5 24 112.6 20 RPG 42.3 25 43.3 17 APG 24.7 28 28 8 SPG 8.2 5 7.4 19 BPG 5.2 13 4.6 21 TPG 14.7 24 13.6 17 FG% 47.6% 15 47.9% 12 3-PT FG% 35.2% 24 36,7% 15 FT% 75.9% 26 76.5% 22 Defensive Rating 110.8 3 112.1 7 Offensive Rating 112.9 22 114.7 16

Series is going to be tightly fought

The way the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers fared against one another throughout the season is indicative of how this series should go. It is going to be tightly fought and could very well go the distance.

They are pretty much even in almost every category and have players who can deliver -- from the big men all the way to the guards.

Experience may go a little to the Cavaliers having been in the playoffs last season and with players like Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Caris LeVert and Max Strus, among others, who have played in big postseason matches.

The Magic, though, are young and hungry and could play fearless, leaving them every bit dangerous.

One key matchup to take note of is between Paolo Banchero of the Magic and Evan Mobley of the Cavaliers. Both are important pieces in their respective teams' rotation with the way they play their game on both ends, and how far they go should be a good gauge for their teams.

