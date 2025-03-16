Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction I Mar. 16, 2025

The Orlando Magic visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Arena on Sunday, looking to stop the home team from notching their 17th straight victory while padding their push for the playoffs.

Ad

Orlando (31-27) enters the contest off a loss in their previous match against the Minnesota Timberwolves despite a solid double-double effort from All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, who finished with 43 points and 10 rebounds. The Magic are currently in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers (56-10), meanwhile, have won 16 straight games, further solidifying their spot at the top of the East and already securing a playoff spot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers clash is set for a 1 P.M. tipoff ET on NBA TV and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Below are the odds for the game as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total o/u Moneyline Orlando Magic +10.5 o219 (-110) +382 Cleveland Cavaliers -10.5 u219 (-110) -500

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tipoff.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Orlando Magic will have their hands full against the East-leading Cavaliers, who have been practically invincible in the ongoing campaign. They have to come in with a solid collective effort if they are to score a win over the home team as Paolo Banchero cannot do it alone as was seen in their previous game.

Ad

Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter as well as off-the-bench guys like Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze, should show up and help Banchero go up against the formidable frontcourt of the Cavaliers.

Cleveland, meanwhile, has had the number of the Magic so far this season, winning both their previous two matches. They, however, should show no let-up against a playoff-contending team like the Magic, who could well be a potential postseason opponent.

Ad

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups

The already-depleted Magic, who are without Jalen Suggs (knee) and Moritz Wagner (knee) for the season, are expected to parade their usual starting five save for point guard Cole Anthony, who has been ruled questionable for Sunday's game because of toe issues. If he is a no-go, Anthony Black should get the start.

Position Player PG Anthony Black SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Franz Wagner PF Paolo Banchero C Wendell Carter Jr.

Ad

Cleveland, for its part, has All-Stars Evan Mobley (right foot contusion) and Donovan Mitchell (groin) listed as questionable against the Magic. Such could see DeAndre Hunter and Ty Jerome filling up their spots.

Position Players PG Darius Garland SG Ty Jerome SF Max Strus PF De'Andre Hunter C Jarrett Allen

Ad

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

With Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley possibly out, Jarrett Allen is listed as a +650 to score the first basket in the game, including free throws. Franz Wagner, meanwhile, is a +700, with Darius Garland and Max Strus the next best picks at +750 and +950, respectively.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction

The Cavaliers could be playing without two key pieces against the Magic, but they should be fine and notch their 17th straight win. All season long they have shown they have a firm grip on who they are as a team, notwithstanding occasional rotation changes, and should show it once again on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.