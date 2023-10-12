Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers are deep into their preparation for the 2023-24 NBA season. Both already had their respective tune-up matches on Tuesday and will be playing their second preseason game on Thursday. The Magic are coming off a dominating 122-105 win over the New Orleans Pelicans while the Cavaliers lost a 108-107 decision to the Atlanta Hawks. Another exhibition game under their belts should assist in their preparation.

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley gave minutes to his best players in their pre-season opener. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, Mo Wagner and Jalen Suggs all played under 20 minutes. Mosley may give them a night off.

The Cavaliers’ top players were also on full display on Tuesday. Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Caris LeVert were given opportunities to shake off some of the offseason rust. Jarrett Allen may not suit up for Cleveland until the regular season starts. He is recovering from a left ankle bone bruise.

Game details:

Teams: Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date & Time: October 12, 2023 / 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Arena / Cleveland, Ohio

Magic vs. Cavaliers preview

Coaches Jamahl Mosley and JB Bickerstaff could use their respective role players to complete the game. They could probably experiment with different combinations and try to execute plays as cleanly as possible. Developing rhythm will be a crucial part of both their plans.

Mosley could give extended minutes to highly-touted Orlando Magic rookies Anthony Black and Jett Howard. Both had up-and-down performances in their first NBA game even if it was a tuneup. He would like to see more consistency from them.

Bickerstaff doesn’t have the same kind of elite rookies but he has added several players to his roster. He’s likely to give more playing time to Max Strus, Georges Niang, Damian Jones and first-year player Emoni Bates.

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Odds & Prediction

Spread: Magic (+3.5) vs. Cavaliers (-3.5)

Over/Under: 218.5

Moneyline: Magic (+129) vs. Cavaliers (-158)

Basketball fans could see the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers testing their respective strategies for the coming season. Both teams have several new players so it wouldn’t be a surprise if using them is the priority in this game. Predicting the winner of tonight’s matchup is quite hard.

Still, the more experienced Cavaliers are favored. They will also be playing in front of their home fans for the first time this season. Cleveland could come out as the winner of the game.

