  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 16 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 16 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Mike Murillo
Modified Mar 16, 2025 05:13 GMT
Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts -- Photo by GETTY
Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts -- Photo by GETTY

The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers battle in an Eastern Conference match on Sunday at the Rocket Arena in Ohio. It will be the third meeting between the two teams with the Cavaliers looking to extend their dominance over the Magic, having taken the previous two matches this season.

Ad

The most recent of Cleveland's victories over Orlando was on Feb. 27 in a road game, 122-82. Ty Jerome came off the bench to score a team-high 20 points in the win, built on 7 of 12 shooting and 4 of 6 from 3-point land. Evan Mobley, Max Strus and De'Andre Hunter, each scored 17 points.

Orlando, already without key pieces Jalen Suggs (knee) and Moritz Wagner (knee) for the season, is expected to parade their usual starting five save for Cole Anthony, who is considered questionable for the game because of toe issues. The team is coming off a defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Cavaliers could be without Mobley (right foot contusion) and Donovan Mitchell (groin) as they go for their 17th straight victory. Despite the possibility of playing without some of their key pieces, the team has been installed by oddsmakers to win at a -11-point spread and -500 money line.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report for Mar. 16

Orlando Magic injury report

Ad

Starting point guard Cole Anthony is dealing with a left big toe strain and is expected to miss a third straight game. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed their game against Minnesota on Friday to rest but is not on the injury report and is presumed to be a go against the Cavaliers.

The Magic are already without Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner for the season after suffering knee injuries that abruptly cut their campaign.

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury report

Donovan Mitchell continues to deal with left groin soreness that sidelined him in the previous two games. He is still part of the team's injury report and is expected to remain on the sidelines against the Magic.

Evan Mobley played 32 minutes in their last game against Memphis but is ruled questionable for Sunday's game as he deals with a right foot contusion.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 16

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

The Magic will start Corey Joseph (in place of Cole Anthony) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the back court with Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. in the front court.

PGCorey JosephAnthony BlackTrevelin Queen
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeGary HarrisJett Howard
SFFranz WagnerTristan da SilvaCaleb Houstan
PFPaolo BancheroJonathan Isaac
CWendell Carter Jr.Goga Bitadze
Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

The Cavaliers will go with Darius Garland at point guard, joined by Isaac Okoro in the backcourt. Max Strus, De'Andre Hunter and Jarrett Allen will be playing in the front court.

PGDarius GarlandTy JeromeCraig Porter Jr.Emoni Bates
SGIsaac OkoroSam MerrillJaylon Tyson
SFMax StrusJavonte Green
PFDe'Andre HunterDean Wade
CJarrett AllenTristan ThompsonNae'Qwan Tomlin

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी