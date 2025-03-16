Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 16 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers battle in an Eastern Conference match on Sunday at the Rocket Arena in Ohio. It will be the third meeting between the two teams with the Cavaliers looking to extend their dominance over the Magic, having taken the previous two matches this season.

The most recent of Cleveland's victories over Orlando was on Feb. 27 in a road game, 122-82. Ty Jerome came off the bench to score a team-high 20 points in the win, built on 7 of 12 shooting and 4 of 6 from 3-point land. Evan Mobley, Max Strus and De'Andre Hunter, each scored 17 points.

Orlando, already without key pieces Jalen Suggs (knee) and Moritz Wagner (knee) for the season, is expected to parade their usual starting five save for Cole Anthony, who is considered questionable for the game because of toe issues. The team is coming off a defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

The Cavaliers could be without Mobley (right foot contusion) and Donovan Mitchell (groin) as they go for their 17th straight victory. Despite the possibility of playing without some of their key pieces, the team has been installed by oddsmakers to win at a -11-point spread and -500 money line.

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report for Mar. 16

Orlando Magic injury report

Starting point guard Cole Anthony is dealing with a left big toe strain and is expected to miss a third straight game. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed their game against Minnesota on Friday to rest but is not on the injury report and is presumed to be a go against the Cavaliers.

The Magic are already without Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner for the season after suffering knee injuries that abruptly cut their campaign.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury report

Donovan Mitchell continues to deal with left groin soreness that sidelined him in the previous two games. He is still part of the team's injury report and is expected to remain on the sidelines against the Magic.

Evan Mobley played 32 minutes in their last game against Memphis but is ruled questionable for Sunday's game as he deals with a right foot contusion.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 16

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart

The Magic will start Corey Joseph (in place of Cole Anthony) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the back court with Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. in the front court.

PG Corey Joseph Anthony Black Trevelin Queen SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Gary Harris Jett Howard SF Franz Wagner Tristan da Silva Caleb Houstan PF Paolo Banchero Jonathan Isaac C Wendell Carter Jr. Goga Bitadze

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

The Cavaliers will go with Darius Garland at point guard, joined by Isaac Okoro in the backcourt. Max Strus, De'Andre Hunter and Jarrett Allen will be playing in the front court.

PG Darius Garland Ty Jerome Craig Porter Jr. Emoni Bates SG Isaac Okoro Sam Merrill Jaylon Tyson SF Max Strus Javonte Green PF De'Andre Hunter Dean Wade C Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson Nae'Qwan Tomlin

