  • Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 04, 2025 03:48 GMT
Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 3. (Photo: IMAGN)
The Orlando Magic visited the Golden State Warriors on Monday night as part of the NBA's stacked 10-game schedule. The Magic were looking to snap a three-game losing streak, while the Warriors were trying to get back in the win column after a resounding defeat to the Phoenix Suns.

Coach Jamahl Mosley was still waiting for his roster to be fully healthy, with Jalen Suggs remaining sidelined. Mosley used a starting five of Anthony Black, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze.

Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr continued to tinker with his starting lineup. He used the combination of Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Quinten Post. Green returned after missing the past seven games with a calf injury.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Magic

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Paolo Banchero421000192-50-20-01
Franz Wagner401000172-40-00-011
Goga Bitadze071111170-30-00-01
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope720000093-41-10-01
Anthony Black011000260-00-00-04
Jonathan Isaac240000031-30-00-08
Tristan da Silva001000030-10-10-09
Wendell Carter Jr.012000150-10-00-09
Cole Anthony932101063-52-31-17
Gary Harris000000050-10-10-00
Cory JosephDNP
Trevelin QueenDNP
Jett HowardDNP

Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Draymond Green021001060-10-10-0-4
Andrew Wiggins7000001102-51-22-2-4
Quinten Post020000060-20-20-0-4
Stephen Curry800000092-50-34-42
Buddy Hield010000070-20-10-0-1
Kevon Looney021000260-00-00-0-6
Gui Santos010001020-00-00-0-7
Dennis Schroder010000020-10-00-0-10
Gary Payton II011000040-10-10-00
Moses Moody300000021-31-20-0-7
Brandin Podziemski000100030-30-20-0-10
Lindy Waters IIIDNP
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP
Kyle AndersonDNP

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
हिन्दी