Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic visited the Golden State Warriors on Monday night as part of the NBA's stacked 10-game schedule. The Magic were looking to snap a three-game losing streak, while the Warriors were trying to get back in the win column after a resounding defeat to the Phoenix Suns.

Coach Jamahl Mosley was still waiting for his roster to be fully healthy, with Jalen Suggs remaining sidelined. Mosley used a starting five of Anthony Black, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze.

Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr continued to tinker with his starting lineup. He used the combination of Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Quinten Post. Green returned after missing the past seven games with a calf injury.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Magic

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Paolo Banchero 4 2 1 0 0 0 1 9 2-5 0-2 0-0 1 Franz Wagner 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 2-4 0-0 0-0 11 Goga Bitadze 0 7 1 1 1 1 1 7 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 7 2 0 0 0 0 0 9 3-4 1-1 0-0 1 Anthony Black 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 Jonathan Isaac 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 3 1-3 0-0 0-0 8 Tristan da Silva 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 9 Wendell Carter Jr. 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 9 Cole Anthony 9 3 2 1 0 1 0 6 3-5 2-3 1-1 7 Gary Harris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 Cory Joseph DNP Trevelin Queen DNP Jett Howard DNP

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Draymond Green 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 6 0-1 0-1 0-0 -4 Andrew Wiggins 7 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 2-5 1-2 2-2 -4 Quinten Post 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 0-2 0-2 0-0 -4 Stephen Curry 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 2-5 0-3 4-4 2 Buddy Hield 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0-2 0-1 0-0 -1 Kevon Looney 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Gui Santos 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 Dennis Schroder 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 -10 Gary Payton II 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 Moses Moody 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1-3 1-2 0-0 -7 Brandin Podziemski 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 0-3 0-2 0-0 -10 Lindy Waters III DNP Trayce Jackson-Davis DNP Kyle Anderson DNP

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

