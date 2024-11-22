Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers player stats and box score (Nov. 21) | 2024-25 NBA season

Franz Wagner capped off his game-long brilliance by hitting a 26-footer to give the Orlando Magic 119-118 win over the LA Lakers on Thursday. Without the injured Paolo Banchero and playing on short rest, Wagner kept the Magic within striking distance. He scored 20 points in the final period, including the last five to push the Magic to the finish line.

Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner also provided key plays on both ends of the floor to help the Magic. They combined for 42 points, 10, rebounds and nine assists. Goga Bitadze added seven points, 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Anthony Davis had a game-high 39 points but missed a potential game-winning shot. LeBron James finished the game with 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He had a flurry in the fourth quarter that threatened to turn the game into rout before Orlando's big response.

Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Orlando Magic player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Tristan da Silva 12 4 1 0 0 2 4-8 2-3 2-2 +10 Franz Wagner 37 6 11 4 0 3 13-26 4-10 7-8 +5 Goga Bitadze 7 15 2 1 1 2 3-4 0-0 1-1 +13 Gary Harris 11 1 1 0 0 1 4-7 3-6 0-0 +1 Jalen Suggs 23 5 5 2 2 3 7-18 5-13 4-5 +6 Jonathan Isaac 2 6 0 0 1 1 1-4 0-2 0-0 -7 Moritz Wagner 19 5 4 0 1 0 7-13 1-2 4-5 -12 Cole Anthony 2 0 0 0 0 1 1-2 0-1 0-0 +2 Anthony Black 4 4 5 1 0 2 2-8 0-3 0-0 -6 Jett Howard 2 2 2 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 -4 Cory Joseph DNP - - - - - - - - - Caleb Houstan DNP - - - - - - - - -

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 39 9 2 0 3 3 14-22 1-1 10-13 0 LeBron James 31 10 7 0 1 4 12-22 5-9 2-4 -8 Cam Reddish 8 8 0 0 0 0 3-4 2-2 0-0 +1 Austin Reaves 9 2 3 1 0 2 3-12 1-4 2-5 -8 Dalton Knecht 17 4 1 0 0 0 7-14 3-7 0-0 +5 Christian Koloko 2 1 1 0 1 1 0-0 0-0 2-2 -1 D'Angelo Russell 7 1 6 1 1 0 3-10 1-7 0-0 +2 Gabe Vincent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +6 Max Christie 5 1 1 2 0 0 2-3 0-1 1-2 -2 Rui Hachimura DNP - - - - - - - - - Maxwell Lewis DNP - - - - - - - - - Armel Traore DNP - - - - - - - - -

Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers: Game Summary

The Orlando Magic, playing on short rest, took on the LA Lakers on Thursday. Orlando looked fresh in the opening quarter and matched the hosts point for point. Franz Wagner had 13 points while Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris and Mo Wagner combined for 21.

The LA Lakers leaned on balanced scoring led by Anthony Davis' eight points. Five of AD's teammates contributed at least five points as the Lakers took a 38-36 lead after the first quarter.

Davis sustained his hot shooting and added 11 more points in the third quarter. LeBron James added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht combined for 18 points, four rebounds and one assist to give the Lakers a 67-60 halftime lead.

Franz Wagner slowed down in the second quarter but finished with 18 first-half points. Jalen Suggs and Mo Wagner helped carry the scoring cudgels to keep the Magic within striking distance.

Orlando had a 94-90 lead early in the final period before Dalton Knecht racked up five straight points to force the Magic to a timeout. Jett Howard scored a layup after Orlando’s timeout before LeBron James dropped back-to-back 3-pointers. The four-time MVP added a 30-footer to push the Lakers’ lead to 105-98 with 7:23 remaining.

The Magic refused to cave in and battled back behind Franz Wagner. Following James’ dunk that extended LA’s lead to 107-100, the German hit two free throws before hitting a 29-footer. Wagner added a floater after Anthony Davis’ 3-pointer to make it 110-105, forcing JJ Redick to call a timeout.

The back-and-forth continued until the final buzzer sounded. James and Davis missed one free throw each with under 40.0 seconds remaining to give the LA Lakers a 118-114 lead. Wagner scored a layup before hitting a 26-footer to hand the Orlando Magic a 119-118 edge with 2.1 seconds left.

Anthony Davis missed a mid-range jumper to allow the Magic to pull off an upset against the Lakers.

