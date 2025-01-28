Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score for Jan. 27 | 2024-25 NBA Season

One of the 12 scheduled games for Monday is the Orlando Magic versus Miami Heat matchup in Florida. It's the fourth and final meeting between the two teams, with the Magic looking to win the season series for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.
The Magic has slowly gotten healthier after enduring an unfortunate number of injuries. Coach Jamahl Mosley used a starting five of Anthony Black, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.
Meanwhile, the Heat are enduring the drama caused by Jimmy Butler, who has been suspended for the third time this season. Coach Erik Spoelstar's starting lineup featured Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware.
After an exciting double-overtime thriller, the Miami Heat pulled off a 125-119 win over the Orlando Magic. Tyler Herro led the way with 30 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists, while Bam Adebayo contributed 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Rookie big man Kel'el Ware added 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Heat came back from being down 10 with less than six minutes left in the game. Franz Wagner had 29 points for the Magic, while Paolo Banchero struggled with his shot to finish with 17 points on 21 shots.
Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat Player Stats and Box Score
Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat Game Summary
The first quarter began with the Miami Heat building a 10-point lead early before the Orlando Magic made it a more interesting game. They quickly erased the deficit and even took a 29-27 lead after the first 12 minutes.
Orlando turned the tables on the host as they earned their own 10-point advantage in the second quarter. It was the Heat's time to come back and avoid a blowout, slowly trimming the lead before halftime. The Magic kept them at bay, earning a 59-55 advantage at the half.
The score was tied at 79 with less than two minutes left in the third quarter, but the Magic went on a 9-0 run to end it. The visitors were ahead 88-79 to start the final period. They had a 10-point advantage midway through the fourth quarter before a furious Heat rally made it an even game with 37 seconds remaining.
Kel'el Ware gave Miami a 108-106 lead four seconds later before Franz Wagner tied it with a quick layup on the other end. Both teams failed to score as the game went to overtime.
After another back-and-forth first overtime, the Magic ran out of gas in the second extra five-minute period. The Heat outlasted the visitors, outscoring them 17-11 in the second overtime to earn the 125-119 win.
