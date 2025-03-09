  • home icon
  Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for March 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for March 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 09, 2025 02:15 GMT
Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for March 8. (Photo: IMAGN)
Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for March 8. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Orlando Magic at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday night. It was the fourth and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Bucks looking for the season sweep. The Magic has only defeated Milwaukee twice since Nov. 1, 2019.

Coach Jamahl Mosley put up his usual starting lineup of Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. Jalen Suggs remained out with a left knee injury. However, the Magic has not ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, coach Doc Rivers continued to use his big starting five featuring Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. The Bucks are 8-3 since they acquired Kuzma from the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score

Magic

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Paolo Banchero12310021174-83-51-28
Franz Wagner6431002183-70-20-09
Wendell Carter Jr.3300022131-30-11-112
Cole Anthony10260202153-42-32-212
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope9210011173-61-22-210
Jonathan Isaac200001161-10-00-04
Tristan da Silva521100072-30-11-15
Goga Bitadze100000050-00-01-2-3
Gary Harris021000170-10-10-03
Caleb Houstan300000161-41-40-04
Anthony Black910110194-61-10-01
Cory JosephDNP
Trevelin QueenDNP
Jett HowardDNP
Bucks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Taurean Prince4110010202-30-00-0-7
Giannis Antetokounmpo16531000166-110-04-8-10
Kyle Kuzma7600001173-50-01-2-10
Brook Lopez2101002171-20-00-0-12
Damian Lillard10211031184-80-32-2-20
Jericho Sims010021170-00-00-0-1
Kevin Porter Jr.801101193-42-20-0-1
AJ Green0101012160-20-20-0-4
Chris LivingstonDNP
Tyler SmithDNP
Jamaree BouyeaDNP
Andre Jackson Jr.DNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
