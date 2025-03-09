Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for March 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Orlando Magic at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday night. It was the fourth and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Bucks looking for the season sweep. The Magic has only defeated Milwaukee twice since Nov. 1, 2019.

Coach Jamahl Mosley put up his usual starting lineup of Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. Jalen Suggs remained out with a left knee injury. However, the Magic has not ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, coach Doc Rivers continued to use his big starting five featuring Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. The Bucks are 8-3 since they acquired Kuzma from the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score

Magic

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Paolo Banchero 12 3 1 0 0 2 1 17 4-8 3-5 1-2 8 Franz Wagner 6 4 3 1 0 0 2 18 3-7 0-2 0-0 9 Wendell Carter Jr. 3 3 0 0 0 2 2 13 1-3 0-1 1-1 12 Cole Anthony 10 2 6 0 2 0 2 15 3-4 2-3 2-2 12 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 9 2 1 0 0 1 1 17 3-6 1-2 2-2 10 Jonathan Isaac 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 4 Tristan da Silva 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 7 2-3 0-1 1-1 5 Goga Bitadze 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0-0 0-0 1-2 -3 Gary Harris 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 7 0-1 0-1 0-0 3 Caleb Houstan 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 1-4 1-4 0-0 4 Anthony Black 9 1 0 1 1 0 1 9 4-6 1-1 0-0 1 Cory Joseph DNP Trevelin Queen DNP Jett Howard DNP

Bucks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Taurean Prince 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 2-3 0-0 0-0 -7 Giannis Antetokounmpo 16 5 3 1 0 0 0 16 6-11 0-0 4-8 -10 Kyle Kuzma 7 6 0 0 0 0 1 17 3-5 0-0 1-2 -10 Brook Lopez 2 1 0 1 0 0 2 17 1-2 0-0 0-0 -12 Damian Lillard 10 2 1 1 0 3 1 18 4-8 0-3 2-2 -20 Jericho Sims 0 1 0 0 2 1 1 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Kevin Porter Jr. 8 0 1 1 0 1 1 9 3-4 2-2 0-0 -1 AJ Green 0 1 0 1 0 1 2 16 0-2 0-2 0-0 -4 Chris Livingston DNP Tyler Smith DNP Jamaree Bouyea DNP Andre Jackson Jr. DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

