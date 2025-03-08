Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 8 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Orlando Magic tonight in what will be their fourth meeting of the 2024-25 season. The Bucks have been in excellent form lately, having won four games in a row. They are also 8-2 over their last 10 outings. At the time of writing, Milwaukee stands fourth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 36-25.

On the other hand, the Magic are having a rough spell and have lost five games in a row. They are 3-7 over their last 10 and sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 29-35. Milwaukee first defeated Orlando on December 10, 2024, in a five-point game. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard came up huge that night and combined for 65 points.

Their second meeting on January 10, 2025, also ended in a narrow victory for the Bucks (109-106). Milwaukee was once again led by the Greek Freak, who recorded 41 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists in the winning effort. Paolo Banchero put up a massive effort for Orlando, recording 34 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Lastly, Milwaukee dominated Orlando during their latest meeting on January 15, 2025. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 56 points in this game, en route to a 29-point win for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports for Mar. 5

Orlando Magic injury report

The Orlando Magic will need to make some important adjustments tonight as a couple of key players are out with injuries. Jalen Suggs (left knee) and Moritz Wagner (torn ACL) are both set to miss this game. Mac McClung and Ethan Thompson, who are on two-way contracts, are also out.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks also have a few adjustments to make but have most of their key players available for tonight. Pat Connaughton (left calf), Pete Nance (left ankle), and Bobby Portis (league suspension) are all out for tonight’s game. Moreover, Gary Trent Jr. (right knee) is listed as doubtful at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 5

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth charts

The Magic are expected to start Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Cole Anthony Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner Paolo Banchero Wendell Carter Jr. Anthony Black Jett Howard Tristan Da Silva Jonathan Isaac Goga Bitadze Cory Joseph Gary Harris Caleb Houstan





Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth charts

The Bucks are expected to start Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Damian Lillard Taurean Prince Kyle Kuzma Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez Kevin Porter Jr. AJ Green Andre Jackson Jr. Tyler Smith Jericho Sims Ryan Rollins Kevin Porter Jr.







